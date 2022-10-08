Wordle today: Here’s the answer, hints for October 8

It’s been a major week of Watching fat bears do what they doAnd now it’s the weekend, you can dive straight into a very challenging experience word. But if today proves to be more than your brain can handle, never fear – we Here to help every day.

If you just want the word of the day, you can go straight to the end of this article on October 8 word The solution. If you’d rather work through it on your own, keep reading for some tips, tricks, and clues.

See also: Today’s Wordle: Here’s the Answer, Hints for October 7



where word comes from?

word It was initially created by engineer Josh Wardle as a gift to his partner, though it quickly spread to becoming an international phenomenon. Thousands of players all over the world are dealing word Every day, some fans even got creative Alternative versions of the daily word puzzle game. This includes Battle Royale formula QuarrelMusic identification game Hurdeland variations such as Dordell And the Quordle This makes you Guess several words at once.

popularity word Until I reached such heights that The New York Times I bought it Earlier this year, while TikTok creators broadcast themselves live.

what is the best word starting word?

Goal word It is to have fun, and there is no right way to have fun. Just choose whatever starting word seems right to you, and don’t let anyone shame you for it. However, if you want to take a more strategic approach, We have some ideas To help you choose a word that evokes joy. One tip is to select a word that includes at least two different vowels, as well as some common consonants like S, T, R, or N.

what happened to word Archives?

A complete archive of the past words It was available to anyone to play in the glorious days of yesteryear. Unfortunately It has since been removedwhere the site creator stated that this was done at the request The New York Times.

he is word getting harder?

If you find word Very easy, you can try to enable it A difficult situation To give your brain a tougher challenge. But word It doesn’t get more difficult on its own – It’s the same difficulty it has always been.

Why are there two different types word answer some days?

word It is a fun group experience precisely because everyone solves the same word every day. From time to time , word Accept two different solutions correctly on the same day. This is because a file The New York Times Make changes to word List of words after obtaining, and sometimes replace words from the original list. To ensure you get the correct answer every day, refresh your browser before playing – the site will save your streak.

Here is a hidden tip for today word Answer:

A little enthusiasm please!

is today word The answer is double-character?

not today!

today word It is a 5-letter word that begins with…

The message… V.

See also: Wordle obsessed? These are the best word games to play IRL.



what is the answer word today?

Get your guesses – it’s the last call before we reveal the answer today word!

are you ready?

solution for word #476 is…

Energy.