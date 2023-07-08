Wordle Today: Here’s the answer and hints for July 8th

It’s Saturday at last, bringing with it a new weekend and holiday Wardle puzzle. As always, we’re here with some tips and tricks to help you find your solution.

If you just want to be told the answer, you can scroll to the bottom of this article for July 8th Wardle Reveal the solution. But if you want to solve it yourself, keep reading for some clues, tips, and strategies to help you.

where Wardle comes from?

Originally created by engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner, Wardle(Opens in a new tab) It quickly spread to become an international phenomenon, with thousands of people around the world playing every day. alternative Wardle Fan-created versions have also appeared, including battle royale QuarrelMusic identification game hurdleand variations such as Durdle And Quordle It makes you guess several words at once.

Wardle It eventually became so popular that it was bought by The New York Timesand even TikTok creators broadcast themselves playing.

Not the day after? Here it is Wardle Answer on July 7th.

what is the best Wardle starting word?

The best Wardle The beginning of the word is the one that brings you the greatest happiness. But if you like to be strategic in your approach, we have some ideas to help you choose a word that might help you find the solution faster. One tip is to select a word that includes at least two different vowels, as well as some common consonants like S, T, R, or N.

What happened to Wardle Archives?

Complete archive of the past Wardle The puzzles were available for anyone to enjoy whenever they felt like it. Unfortunately, it has since been removed, with the site’s creator stating it was done by request The New York Times.

He is Wardle getting harder?

You may feel Wardle It gets harder, but it’s actually no more difficult than when you first started. You can run WardleHard mode if you’re after more of a challenge, though.

Why are there two different types Wardle answer some days?

Although it is usually Wardle It will only accept one correct solution per day, sometimes rebelling against the rule and deeming two different answers acceptable. This is due to changes The New York Times made for Wardle After that I got a puzzle game.

the times It has since added its own updated word list, so this should happen less frequently than before. To avoid any confusion, it is best to update your browser before falling into a new conundrum.

Here’s a hidden tip for today Wardle Answer:

are you scared?

is today Wardle Double letter answer?

No, not today!

today Wardle It is a 5 letter word that starts with…

today Wardle It starts with the letter C.

what is the answer Wardle today?

Get the latest guesses now, because it’s your last chance to solve today’s problems Wardle before we reveal the solution.

Drum please!

solution to Wardle #749 is…

Burger.

Don’t be sad if you can’t guess it this time. There will be new Wardle To stretch your mind with tomorrow, and we will come back again to guide you with more Helpful hints(Opens in a new tab).