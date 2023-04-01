Wordle Today (#651): Wordle’s answer and hints for April 1st

Need help with Wordle today? We have an answer on Wordle (#651) on April 1, plus some helpful hints to help you figure out the answer yourself here. We’ve put the answer right at the bottom of the page, so we don’t spoil the surprise before you have a chance to work through the clues. So let’s dive in, starting with a reminder of yesterday’s answer.

Wordle’s answer yesterday

Let’s first start by reminding ourselves of Wordle’s answer yesterday for those new to the game or who don’t play it daily, which was “all. So we can say Wordle’s answer today is definitely not. Now, with that in mind, maybe take another stab with one of those Starting Words Wordle and circle back if you’re out of luck. We’ll be here waiting.

Hints for Wordle Today

Still can’t figure it out? We have Wordle’s answer today here, below. But first, one more thing: Let’s take a look at three tips that can help you find your fix, without giving it away, so you don’t have to feel guilty about keeping your streak alive—you did put in some work, after all! Or keep scrolling for the answer.

Today’s Wordle starts with the letter M.

Wordle today only uses one vowel.

Wordle today is a verb you might see people doing in parade. The word was more relevant than yesterday.

no luck? Don’t worry – you can’t have them all! If you just want to see Wordle’s answer today to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to Wordle today is…

He walks

And that’s what it means, according to our good friend ChatGPT: “As a noun, ‘March’ refers to the third month of the year, which has 31 days. It is usually spelled with a capital letter ‘M’ to distinguish it from the verb. As a verb, ‘march’ means to walk in regular, measured steps, especially in a group and often in a manner formal or ceremonial.It can also refer to the act of advancing steadily toward a particular objective or destination, as in “an army marching toward an enemy stronghold.”In addition, the word “march” can be used as a noun to refer to a type of music played at a regular pace often by military bands or during parades.

Tips for Tomorrow’s Wordle

Wordle may appear to be quite lucky, but there are some good practices you can use to help get as many clues as possible in just a few guesses, making it more likely that you will be able to figure out the last word before you run out of tries. The most important guess is your first guess, and the trick is to load the vowels (A, E, I, O, and U).

Some common starting words that people have had good luck with are “bye,” “media,” “arise,” and “radio.” Just be sure not to choose a double-letter word, or else you’re wasting precious guesses. The goal here is to try and figure out which vowels the mystery word has, and then layer and approximate the common consonants from there.

Your second word, assuming the first gave you a good starting point, you should start relying more on common consonants like R, S, and T.”, and “atonement.” You never want to reuse any letters from a previous round that appeared grayed out. – You know it is not in the Word.

Now that’s all sorted out and the meta is taken care of, and armed with some tips for crushing Wordle tomorrow, here are some Games like Wordle you can try today.

