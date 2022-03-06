Wordle Tips 260 – Need help finding Wordle’s March 6th answer? Three guides for Wordle | Today’s Games | entertainment

There’s nothing better on a Sunday morning than a cup of tea, a delicious breakfast, and a quick wordle game. However, despite the relaxing nature of the daily Wordle puzzle, the stress of losing a streak of hard-earned victories is enough to give fans long nightmares. Since the New York Times purchased the exclusive rights to Wordle, maintaining this winning streak has become an increasing challenge. Fortunately, if you’re struggling to solve a Wordle puzzle today for March 6, Express Online has collected some tips to help with Wordle 260. Good luck!
First, let’s move on to the rules. You probably already know, but here’s a refresher in case this happens.
In Wordle, players are given six opportunities to guess a different five-letter word each day. You will need to use the delete operation to reveal the correct answer.
For each guess, letter tiles will appear in one of the three colors. If the letter box turns gray, the letter will not appear in the word you are guessing.
If the tile turns yellow, then the letter you guessed is in the word, and not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, then the letter is in the word and in the right place.
The app keeps track of your stats, displaying the number of correct answers you’ve managed, and your winning streak.
If you fail to solve the puzzle, you will have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released.
Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three specific guides for Wordle 260…
Wordle tips and tricks…
• Do not use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
• Try to use a couple of vowels in your first guess, especially “a” and “e”.
• Avoid letters such as “X”, “Z” and “Q” until later, when you have a better idea of the answer.
• “CRane” is a good word to start with, while “GHOUL” is a decent second guess.
• Check out Express Online’s daily tips below…
Wordle 260 Guides…
1. Wordle 260 isn’t the hardest teaser sentence yet, even if it only contains one vowel.
2. If you use the general tips at the top of the page, you’ll be happy to know that Wordle 260 begins with the letter “C”.
3. The guy in the picture with the guide code above is your last tip for solving Wordle 260 on March 6.
More Stories
Leonard Cohen Song catalog obtained by Hipgnosis
George Takei suggests Americans should pay higher prices for Ukraine
With Robert Pattinson in charge, why is the long history of ‘Batman’ casting a shadow over fans