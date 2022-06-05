Wordle 351 June 5 Daily Tips: Can’t solve Wordle today? Three guides to help find an answer | Games | entertainment

While you may not always be able to count on your WiFi connection, your partner doing the cleaning he promised, or your local bus showing up on time, you can count on Wordle. In fact, there’s a whole new Wordle teaser to solve, and it’s as challenging as ever. Fortunately, you can also count on Express Online to pop up with your daily choice of Wordle hints, this time for the June 5 puzzle. If you need help solving Wordle 351, just head to the bottom of the page for a selection of spoiler-free guides. Good luck and God bless you!
Perfect for playing with a cup of tea at breakfast, Wordle tasks players with figuring out a five-letter word in just six attempts.
Fortunately, there are ways to reduce it and actually solve the puzzle very quickly. It’s all about paying close attention to the color of the tiles after every guess.
If the letter box turns gray, the letter will not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, then the letter you guessed is in the word, and not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, then the letter is in the word and in the right place.
The app keeps track of your stats, displaying the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.
If you fail to solve the puzzle, you will have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You will also lose your precious winning streak.
Read on for some helpful Wordle tips, followed by a selection of spoiler-free clues for Wordle 351 on June 5th…
General tips and advice about Wordle …
• Do not use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
• Try to use a couple of vowels in your first guess, especially “a” and “e”.
• Avoid letters such as “X”, “Z” and “Q” until later, when you have a better idea of the answer.
• “RAISE” is a good word to start with, while “TOUCH” is a decent second guess.
• Check out Express Online’s daily tips below…
Wordle 351 Tips and Guides on June 5th…
1. Wordle 351 begins with the letter D.
2. Wordle 351 contains only one vowel.
3. Can’t figure it out? You may be out… What’s the word?
