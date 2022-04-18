Wordle 303 Apr 18 Hints: Struggling with Wordle today? Three clues to help answer | Games | entertainment

Just because it’s a bank holiday and everything is closed, Wordle never takes a day off. Wordle 303 is published on April 18th, which means you only have 24 hours to solve today’s puzzle. If you’re struggling with the latest Wordle puzzle and can do some help, Express Online has put together a selection of spoiler-free tips to point you in the right direction. Just head to the bottom of the page for our April 18th Wordle 303 guides.

A game that you can play in just a few minutes, Wordle tasks players with figuring out a five-letter word in six guesses.

If you want to solve Wordle puzzles, you will need to pay close attention to the color of the tiles after each guess.

If the letter box turns gray, the letter will not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, then the letter you guessed is in the word, and not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, then the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your stats, displaying the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, you will have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You will also lose your precious winning streak.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three guides specific to Wordle 303 on April 18th…