Wordle 302 Apr 17 Hints: Struggling with Wordle today? THREE CLUES TO HELP ANSWER | Games | entertainment

Whether you’re visiting family, searching for Easter eggs, or relaxing in front of the TV, there’s always time to solve a new Wordle puzzle. Today’s special Easter Wordle is a bit tricky, which is why Express Online has put together a selection of spoiler-free tips and clues to help you along the way. If you want a guide or two, just head to the bottom of the page for Wordle 302 tips for April 17th.

A game you enjoy best when you have five or ten extra minutes, Wordle tasks players with figuring out a five-letter word in six guesses.

You’ll need to use ellipsis to reveal the correct answer, which means paying close attention to the color of the squares after each guess.

If the letter box turns gray, the letter will not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, then the letter you guessed is in the word, and not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, then the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your stats, displaying the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, you will have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You will also lose your precious winning streak.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three guides specific to Wordle 302 on April 17th…