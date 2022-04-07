Wordle 292 7 Apr Hints – Struggling with Wordle today? Three clues to help answer | Games | entertainment

Wordle fans can sink their teeth into a whole new puzzle on April 7, as Wordle 292 runs over the next 24 hours. Since the new Wordle puzzle is causing trouble for some players, Express Online has put together a selection of spoiler-free hints and clues to help you get the right answer. Just head to the bottom of the page, where you can find some general tips and tricks, followed by tips for Wordle 292 on April 7.

Wordle tasks players with guessing a five-letter word in just six attempts. In order to successfully find out the answer, you will need to pay attention to the color of the tiles.

For each guess, letter tiles will appear in one of the three colors. If the letter box turns gray, the letter will not appear in the word you are guessing.

If the tile turns yellow, then the letter is in the word, and not in the correct position. Finally, if the tile turns green, the letter will be in the word and in the right place.

If you can solve the puzzle, you can share your score on social media to get bragging rights. The app also tracks your stats, including your winning streak.

The only downside to Wordle is that if you fail to solve the puzzle, you will have to wait until the next day for a new puzzle.

Read on for your daily dose of Wordle 292 Tips for April 7th…