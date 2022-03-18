Wordle 272 Mar 18 Hints: Struggling with Wordle today? THREE CLUES TO HELP ANSWER | Games | entertainment

It’s Friday, the weekend is almost here, and there’s a whole new Wordle puzzle to solve. Wordle 272 is available for March 18th, so there’s no time to delay. Fortunately, whether you’re doing Wordle 272 with breakfast or the last thing before bed, Express Online is here to help anyone struggling to solve the last puzzle. If you scroll down to the bottom of the page, you’ll find three spoiler-free tips and guides to help you solve the Wordle puzzle for March 18th. good luck!

Wordle is a deceptively simple game, which relies on the process of elimination to figure out a five-letter word in just six attempts.

You can do this by paying attention to the color of the tiles that will appear in one of the three colors. If the letter box turns gray, the letter will not appear in the word you are guessing.

If the tile turns yellow, then the letter you guessed is in the word, and not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, then the letter is in the word and in the right place.

You can share your score on social media (for bragging rights), while the app itself keeps track of your stats.

The only bad news is that if you fail to solve the puzzle, you will have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three guides specific to Wordle 272 on March 18th…