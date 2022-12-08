Wonder Woman 3 has been canceled and Henry Cavill’s return as Superman is in doubt

Warner Bros. will not proceed. In production, a third Wonder Woman movie is in the works to director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot, according to a new report. Sources she told The Hollywood Reporter that the project “is not moving forward and is considered dead in its current incarnation”.

The move comes in the role of director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran, appointed recently As co-presidents and co-CEOs of the new DC Studios division, they finalize their plan to revitalize and reorganize DC’s presence in film and television. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the couple is set to present their vision to their boss, the Warner Bros. CEO. Discovery David Zaslav, next week. It appears they told Jenkins personally that her movie did not fit into their new plans.

Most recently, on Tuesday, Gadot appeared unaware of the movie’s cancellation when she posted a photo of herself as Wonder Woman. on instagram. “I was so grateful to have the opportunity to play such a wonderful and amazing character […] I can’t wait to share her next chapter with you,” she wrote.

cancel Wonder Woman 3 is the strongest indication yet of Gunn and Safran wanting to make a full break with the last 10 years of DC films, particularly the “Snyderverse” team-up that director Zack Snyder has put together for Justice League. Movies family.

It also arouses suspicion Henry Cavill returns as Supermanas promoted Post-credits scene in October Black Adam. Most recently, a sequel to Snyder & Cavill man of steel It was in active development according to The Hollywood Reporter’s sources, with director Andy Muschietti (He. She And the next flash film) suggests a return to the optimistic and colorful style of Richard Donner’s 1978 Superman.

But now it appears that it may not be part of Gunn and Safran’s plan, and the studio is said to be considering whether to include Cavill’s cameo filmed in the movie. Sparklescheduled for release in June 2023. Cavill’s case won’t be helped Black Adamlackluster box office performance; Star Dwayne Johnson has claimed he lobbied hard to bring Cavill back, but his play as a power broker in the new DC universe appears to have run out of steam, and Black Adam A sequel seems unlikely.

As it is, the final DC movie is set for the current era Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomis due for release in December 2023. Oddly enough, it’s rumored that while Jason Momoa’s portrayal of Arthur Curry is being culled alongside Gadot and Cavill’s Wonder Woman and Superman, the actor is lined up to join Gunn and Safran’s new team in a different role – that of a bounty hunter. the alien Lobo, an antihero very much in line with Gunn’s irreverent sensibilities.

Director Matt Reeves’ planned sequel to me Batman With Robert Pattinson, and the pocket universe associated with the Gotham TV shows, they are said to have been unimpressed by John and Safran’s clean slate.

Wonder Woman 3The cancellation continues a streak of bad luck for Jenkins. Earlier this year, her Star Wars Rogue Squadron Movie It was removed from Disney’s schedule after the delay. the first Wonder Woman It was a huge success for Warner Bros. , but its complement Wonder Woman 1984 It struggled at the box office during the COVID-19 pandemic, and faced harsh reception from critics and fans.