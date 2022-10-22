Women’s World Cup 2023 full draw

The United States and England could meet in the 2023 Women’s World Cup Final after being drawn to opposite sides in Saturday’s draw.

The USWNT holders are drawn against Vietnam and the Netherlands, with the group completing one of the intercontinental qualifier winners (Cameroon, Thailand and Portugal), while European champions England face Denmark and China and one of the play-off winners (Chile, Haiti or Senegal).

New Zealand will play Norway in the tournament’s opening match on July 20, with hosts Australia playing their first match against the Republic of Ireland later that day.

USWNT will play all of its group games in New Zealand, with coach Flatko Andonovskyi facing Vietnam in the opening match of Group E in Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday, July 22. 1 August. The winners of the Intercontinental Qualifiers will be recognized in February when the teams meet in New Zealand as a test event for the Finals.

England, whose group is based in Australia, have to wait to see who they open against on the same day, with the Group D qualifier winners in Lang Park, Brisbane. Then coach Sarina Wegmann leads her team against Denmark on July 28 and China on August 1.

England beat the United States 2-1 when the two teams met at Wembley earlier this month. They will not be able to face each other in the World Cup semi-finals.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be held in nine cities in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August, with the final being held at the 83,500-seater Australia Stadium in Sydney.

Teams know their fate at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Stephen McCarthy – FIFA / FIFA via Getty Images

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

philippines

Switzerland

group b

Australia

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

group C

Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia

Japan

group d

England

Group B Qualifiers (Chile, Haiti or Senegal)

Denmark

China

group E.

United State

Vietnam

Holland

Group A (Cameroon, Portugal and Thailand)

group F.

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Group C Qualifiers (Chinese Taipei, Panama, Papua New Guinea or Paraguay)

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italia

Argentina

group h

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

South Korea