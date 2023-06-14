“Woman is not a human being, nor a soul,” the Synod voted.

All this happened in a council held in Macon, France, 1,400 years ago. At least that’s what legend says, circulating in several versions, spread centuries after the infamous episcopal conference by a somewhat fanatical reformer from Hesse.

The second took place in 585 Bishop of Macon (or according to other sources: the third), women could finally breathe a sigh of relief, or at least devout Catholic women: the most respected church dignitaries assembled in a Burgundian city voted after a long time. Debate, debate, philosophize, and some heated debate – yes, with a majority vote only! – How Female animals, like males, have an immortal soul. In other words, more simply: women are human.

At the same time, according to another version, in the Council of Macon, it The opposite happenedThat is, Catholic high priests – including Bishop Kerkeli of Tours, later canonized – officially declared. “That woman is not quite human Being and Soullessness”. In any case, it seems certain that this question (viz., whether women have souls or not) was of great concern to the clergy at this time, and finally at Macon, in one way or another, it was answered in a significant way. Since then, the Council of 585 has appeared frequently in various pamphlets, articles, novels, and most recently in memes, if only to demonstrate the absurd proportions of anti-feminism in the Catholic Church.

The perceived or actual anti-feminism of historic churches is indeed an exciting and grateful topic, but let’s now examine what actually happened in this particular congregation. It is true that there was indeed a Council in Macon in 585, but it was not a universal one, called by the Pope (the last one was held in the Vatican in 1962, and four Popes participated in it), and in its structure, all Catholic issues affecting the Christian Church were discussed by bishops from all over the world. are discussed, but this is only a small, provincial event, attended only by the most respectable people from Paris. Burgundy (so Bishop Kerkely of Tours was not even invited). It would have been very strange, then, for the French high priest to decide alone on such an important topic.

But you don’t even have to decide that The Catholic Church – of course – never doubted that women also have souls; They were baptized the same way, they participated in Holy Masses the same way, the female martyrs were canonized the same way as the male ones, and all of this would have been much more difficult if they didn’t have souls. But if we look at the decrees issued by the Meccan Council, we will find similar things in them. “Laity must remove their hats before worship”And that “The vicar’s widow is forbidden to remarry, otherwise she will be sent to a monastery”, and others like it, while the female soul is not mentioned as an orphan. While these are undoubtedly very interesting and important arrangements, they didn’t really turn the world upside down (or maybe not even Burgundy). In addition – we note this for the sake of interest – the bishops of Macon were also certainly married, because at that time priestly celibacy was not yet compulsory, so it is unlikely that they seriously considered that their wives could. Eternal salvation is never won.

But where did all this come from?

The story begins in Germany, long after the Council of Mecca, at the end of the sixteenth century, a young scholar from Brandenburg, a certain Valens Assitalius (or else: Waldin Havegenthal), who taught at Neisse near Breslau in Silesia, whose book on the Roman historian Quintus Curtius did not sell well, and out the window. His publisher was very upset because of the huge amount thrown away. So Acetalius looked at the market to see what was for sale; Soon he found something.

At the time, a very popular satire circulated in literary circles, which was aimed at the Polish Socinian heretics, who were rumored to deny the Holy Trinity and prefer to interpret the Bible literally. Among other things, the pamphlet explains: An unknown author, for example, hypothesized why Latin. Homo expression the manD and A grown mant can also be established as meaning, a “Women are not people”. Acetalius, having so much fun with the Socinianist-annoying pamphlet, decided to slightly re-edit, expand and streamline it, and then publish it under his own name.

As István Ráth-Végh writes, the young scientist undertook the task with extreme scientific thoroughness: in his thesis, he refers to the Old Testament, where the Lord says: “Let us make man in our image and likeness”. If Eve had been human, the Lord consciously used the singular because she would have spoken in the plural: “Let’s make people.”Then the Lord said: “It is not good for a man to be alone; I will get him a helper.” In other words, not another person, but a simple tool whose purpose is only to protect the species. Nothing follows from the fact that God created Adam in his own image and Eve in Adam’s image. However, Adam was not yet God, and this union did not make the woman human. It doesn’t matter if the woman has a soul, because the angel and the devil have souls, but they are not human. Indeed, her being able to speak does not make a woman human, for Balaam’s ass spoke and so did the parrot (so note parenthetically that this work was not written by Acetalius, according to some opinions, but by an as-yet-unidentified author).

Although Acetalius, as noted, regarded the whole thing as a joke, a kind of pseudo-scientific parody, contemporaries with little sense of irony unfortunately did not find the Brandenburg humanist’s anti-feminist treatise amusing. The theologians hit back, and a Lutheran scholar named Simon Caedicus from neighboring Magdeburg quickly wrote back. Defensive sex mulipris (In protecting the female sex), and with that, by his own admission, was his intention “Humanely destroy every argument presented”. Perhaps not independent of what happened, Valens Acetalius died soon after – at the age of 28. But after that, his book of scandals – what an unexpected twist – slowly began to find its audience: it was published in Italian and French, among other languages ​​(sometimes together with the works of Gadikus), and finally it received a bad title: Many passages of Scripture prove that women do not have souls and are not members of the human race. Nothing demonstrates its importance better than in 1651, written by the Italian nun and proto-feminist writer Archangela Tarabotti. Women also belong to the human race In his study, the Pope placed the treatise of Innes ex Acitalius in the Index of Prohibited Books.

It continued to spread without interruption. A Hessian preacher named Johannes Leiser was also tempted by it, and in 1676 was prompted to write his – not strictly contradictory – reflections on the subject. Polygamy Triumphatrix (success of polygamy) was given the title, and in it he recalled the alleged events of the Council of Macon to support his queer views on the inferiority of women. According to Leiser, “Among the most respected fathers he insisted that women could not and should not be called human beings. The question was considered so important that they held a public consultation about it, and after a long discussion they finally came to the conclusion that women are the people. And where did you get this from? Well, not even at the Council of Magon, as we have already mentioned, from Kerkely himself, Bishop of Tours. However, the History of the Franks In his book entitled “A woman can no longer be called homo (man) because in the new Latin the word homo begins to be reserved only for men”. So, on the one hand, he had grammatical and dogmatic doubts, and on the other hand, other bishops quickly convinced him that he was wrong.

Although Leiser’s book cannot be taken too seriously, his account of the Council of McCann—perhaps because it was good—was fondly quoted by Reformed (or anti-Catholic) authors in anti-Catholic propaganda literature; It is still with us today despite being disproved countless times.