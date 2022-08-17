Woman files documents to cancel Chris Brown Houston show, judge denies it

Chris Brown And the Lil BabyHis show was in jeopardy, though for a short period of time, to be cancelled…but the judge decided that the show would go on.

Mrs. Lajuan Bailey, through her real estate company, has filed legal documents asking the court to step in and block CB and co. From his performance Wednesday at the Toyota Center in Houston… a scheduled stop on his “One of Them Ones” national tour, which is in full swing.

The papers, obtained by TMZ, try to achieve a few things – first, filing a restraining order to prevent Chris from getting on stage… and second, asking Chris to address why he lost to charities in the area earlier this year.

We spoke to a source inside the courtroom and he told us that the judge quickly rescinded the restraining order… allowing Wednesday’s show.

As we reported, Billy went viral last month after he allegedly saved Chris last minute at a hurricane relief concert after Billy claimed he paid $1 million to get Chris there.

Chris’ camp denied her account, told us there were contractual terms that had not been met, and Chris gave at least two days’ notice before canceling. He even tried to donate more than 6 numbers to get things right, but that apparently wasn’t enough.