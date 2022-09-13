Wolves reprimand Edwards for his social media phobia

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves reprimanded star goalkeeper Anthony Edwards Monday over anti-gay comments he made on an Instagram video and I apologize later for. “We are disappointed with the language and actions that Anthony Edwards has displayed on social media,” Tim Connelly, chief of basketball operations, said in a statement distributed by the team. “The Timberwolves is committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologizes for the offense this has caused to so many.”

In the since-deleted post, Edwards taped a group of men to the curb of a car he was in and made a humiliating and insulting comment about what he assumed was their sexual orientation. He posted an apology on Twitter on Sunday.

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m so sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in a hurtful way,” Edwards tweeted. “There is absolutely no excuse for that. I grew up better than that!”

Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Rajon Rondo and Kobe Bryant are among the NBA players who have been disciplined by the league in the past for anti-gay language.

