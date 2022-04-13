WNBA Commissioner Expresses Support For Britney Greiner

On Monday, Engelbert said in her opening remarks to reporters: “I wanted to start by saying that we continue to work hard to bring Britney Grenier home. This is an unimaginable situation for BG.”

Russian authorities arrested Greiner, who plays for Russia’s UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason, at Moscow’s airport in February and charged him with smuggling large quantities of narcotics – an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Griner was the first pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft and is one of the league’s best players of all time.

“She still has our full support, she’s just been a great guy in the league,” Engelbert said. “I couldn’t be more realistic about the situation she’s in.” “Sure, we’re trying everything we can, in every corner, working through her legal representation, her agent, elected leaders, management; just everyone in our ecosystem to try and find ways to get her home safely and as quickly as they can.”