With Robert Pattinson in charge, why is the long history of ‘Batman’ casting a shadow over fans

Created in 1939, Batman isn’t the first superhero or even necessarily the best. But the various methods of adapting it to the screen aroused excessive passion among fans, including unexpected reactions almost hysterical. This included the howl that greeted Michael Keaton in the ’80s (admittedly an unconventional choice) and perhaps most notably Ben Affleck in 2013.

at December interview With Howard Stern, Affleck admitted to feeling “hurt” through an online petition circulated against him starring in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” For his part, Stern noted that Batman fans have a track record of complaining “no matter who gets the role.”

Over the years, fans seeking devotion to the comics have had cause for concern and skepticism from Hollywood.

Came the main window into Batman comics in the ’70s, which was a diversion from the frivolity and campiness that characterized the ’60s Batman TV show — with the show’s “Wap! Bam! Boo!” Graphics – to a darker view of the head guard.