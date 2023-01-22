With Ease – The New York Times

jump to: difficult evidence | today’s subject

Sunday puzzle Today’s creator Garrett Chalfin is a senior at Riverdale Country School in New York City; He plans to study philosophy at the University of Chicago. He debuted with A.J Network Monday last August, but this is his first Sunday mystery. Last June, having come across the idea of ​​the main idea, he stayed till four o’clock in the morning thinking of examples. He finishes the puzzle at summer camp, showing his assistant counselors how to fill in the crossword grid.

I suspect analysts will come up with their own terminology that fits the catchy gimmick of this topic, which is the crossword version of earworm.

difficult evidence

19a. Mr. Chalfin may have been born in the 21st century, but he greeted me with his R&B crossover. “My _____ (You’ll Never Get It)” is a reference to “My LOVIN” by En Vogue, and 1D,” Trio with the 1995 #1 “Waterfalls,” by TLC. A lot of playlists still include these two songs.

120 a. This is a melodic little flourish packing today, keeping in mind the theme of this puzzle. The “chimes and dimes vs. this guide’s answer” is RHYMES, as does “chimes” with “dimes” (and “dimes” and “chimes” with RHYMES).