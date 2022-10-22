With Balenciaga gone, who are Kanye West’s remaining fashion world friends?

Just two weeks ago, it was Kanye West who first model To step down the runway at the Balenciaga show for Paris Fashion Week 2023 strewn with mud.

Currently, As WWD first reported on FridayBalenciaga has officially severed all ties with the West Following a series of anti-Semitic remarks made by the rapper and stylist. Kering, Balenciaga’s parent company, has not stated the reason for its decision.

“Balenciaga no longer has any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” Kering told WWD. Images of West wearing Balenciaga clothing and accessories have been removed from the brand’s website entirely. The Daily Beast has reached out to Kering for comment.

With increasing backlash from the fashion community, and with Balenciaga turning into the newest major company Cut off all connectionsIt seems clear to everyone except West that every one of his remaining links to the fashion world is in grave danger.

In September, he reportedly finished West Link With Gap on a two-year contract after criticizing the company, which he said took credit for his designs and kept him out of the creative process. Under the terms of the split, Gap is still allowed to sell Yeezy Gap . clothes.

At Paris Fashion Week, West wore models to the show of his latest YZY collection at “Egg lives matter“T-shirts that are pretty infuriating. Since then, West has been working on something like an ongoing sermon, suggesting LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has “KILLED MY BEST FRIEND,” a possible reference to designer Virgil Abloh, who Passed away In 2021 after battling cancer.

Tremaine Emory, Creative Director of Supreme, Reply to the West to comment. “Your best friend Virgil, NEGRO PLEASE, this time last year you said Virgil’s designs are a disgrace to the black community in front of all of your Yeezy employees,” Emory wrote on Instagram.

Days later, west claimed He was initially offered the position of technical director at Louis Vuitton which eventually moved to Abloh, and experienced “a lot of pain and jealousy” as a result.

In the days after Paris Fashion Week, West appeared Tucker Carlson tonight Claiming to be a “pro-life”, he falsely claimed that George Floyd died from taking fentanyl, and tweeted that he was going to “Death 3 on Jews,” a comment he shut down on Instagram and Twitter.

As more and more fashion experts in the fashion world move to distance themselves from the West, his anger has not subsided.

In response to the Advertising From adidas that they were putting their partnership with West under review, West wrote “FUUUUUCK ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS ADIDAS RAPED AND SOLE MY DESIGNS” on Instagram.

“After particularly repeated efforts to resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to be involved in managing the current product during this period,” the company said. in her statement.

West’s complex relationship with adidas is well-documented: West and the brand first launched a collaboration in 2015, for the first time with the YEEZY BOOST 750 shoe. West and Adidas have continued to launch a series of sneakers that are ubiquitous now and conceptually alien segments under the Yeezy line, which according to Washington Postgenerates approximately $2 billion annually for Adidas, approximately 10 percent of the company’s annual revenue.

But in June, West took to Instagram to raise the alarm about the newly released Adilette 22 sandal, called by the West “YEEZY is a fake made by adidas themselves.” Before announcing that their relationship with West was under review in October, Adidas had not publicly commented on his incendiary posts.

“ The thing about being an adidas is like, I can literally say anti-Semite *** and they can’t bring me down “ – Kanye West

The Anti-Defamation League urges adidas to do so Cut all ties with the West and others fashion starslike model Gigi Hadid, spoke to reprimand him for his behavior, but West is defiant: “The thing that makes Adidas like, I can literally say anti-Semites *** and they can’t leave me,” West said this week On the Drink Champs Podcast. “What now?”

The Daily Beast has reached out to adidas for comment.

Harlem-based brand Legendary6ix and designer Frankie Baka West have also been accused of “borrowDesign ideas without giving them proper credit.

Baka who cares YZY SHDZ sunglassesTell rolling rock Which West collaborator Digital Nas contacted: “I talk to their designs and stuff and they’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s cute. We love this,” Baka said. “They were saying to me, ‘Yeah, you’re going to love this. So I was like, ‘Okay, cool.’ And then, next thing I know, I see pictures of my eyeglasses design on social media.”

Other fashion establishments are speaking out against the West. After the West mocked Vogue magazine Journalist Gabriela Kareva Johnson with posts on Instagram in response to her criticism of her collection White Lives Matter, the fashion magazine. Vogue magazine A statement was issued in support from her employee.

Vogue magazine The magazine “stands with” Kareva Johnson in her statement. “Now more than ever, voices like hers are needed. In a private meeting with Ye today, she once again spoke her truth in a way that she felt was best, on her own terms.”

Vogue magazine Editor in Chief Anna Wintour Posed with the West at New York Fashion Week in September, but he hasn’t publicly commented on any of his recent remarks.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Condé Nast and Wintour for comment.