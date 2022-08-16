Windows 10 and Chrome are about to make switching default browsers less painful

Microsoft Lost so far little bit out of goodwill By forcing Microsoft Edge on uninterested users — but maybe those days are coming to an end? For a possible preview of the future, check This is a GIF of Leopeva64which has a future version of the Google Chrome web browser on their devices, along with the 2H22 update for Windows 10.

As of MarchSwitch your default browser in Windows 11 It is already optimized to take a few clicks in the settings menu, but you can see how the older Windows 10 is cleaner than that. And with Chrome and Windows 10 22H2 updates, you can apparently press the popup in the browser itself (in this case, Chrome Dev version 106.0.5231.2) to set it right away. That would definitely be a nice thing in Windows 11 as well.

If you add in the fact that competing browsers like Firefox and Opera already support the same kind of default one-click in-browser app switching, we may be entering a new golden age where browsers can already compete for their advantages instead of begging or pushing you around. Just click to switch your browser, as often as you like, until you’ve settled on the one you want.

I will not do Number It is, necessarily, since Microsoft isn’t the only browser manufacturer pushing claims. And it’s not clear if this one-touch feature will ever work in Windows 11. My colleague Tom just tried it out with the 22H2 update (I have Managed to install release preview since June) and just pushed it to the settings menu while it did absolutely nothing. It didn’t work for me on Windows 11 21H2 either.

Chrome Dev is usually nine to 12 weeks ahead of the stable release of Chrome, according to Google FAQ. Windows 11 22H2 is coming this coming September, According to Tom’s sources. Windows 10 22H2 should also be out this fall.

Correction, 6:34 p.m. ET: It’s Windows 10 that Leopeva64 demonstrates, not Windows 11 as we originally wrote. We are sorry for the error.

Update, 7:05 PM ET: He added that it does not currently work with Windows 11, even with the 22H2 update.