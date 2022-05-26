May 27, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Willow, the sequel to Willow, gets a trailer depicting Willow

Muhammad 1 hour ago 1 min read
Willow, the sequel to Willow, gets a trailer depicting Willow

Once upon a time, Ron Howard and George Lucas wanted to try to replicate the success star Wars By creating an entirely new imagination, willow. The movie came out in 1988, and while I personally have very important and cherished memories of the movie, I’m a rarity. The movie only did well at the box office, and No emerging plans to supplement It was placed on ice.

Now, 34 years later, We get a whole series dedicated to Warwick Davis Honorary Wizard. Willow is no longer a wizard in training, he now has a staff – and can seemingly do more magic than transform poorly people into a variety of animals. The trailer for the new show features some returning characters, including Joanne Whalley’s Sorsha and at least one of the Brownies (played by Kevin Pollack and Rick Overton in the film).

The rest of the cast in the new show may not have been alive when the movie premiered, but they sure have a lot to do. There’s plenty of magic, sword-fighting, hugging, and exceptionally brutal hair in the trailer, which was shown for the first time. star Wars a celebration. The new show will premiere November 30 on Disney Plus. It’s a totally millennial taste that aims to tempt us with intense nostalgia. With this trailer, at least it worked.

See also  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears designer Desi on the red carpet not Sabyasachi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Justin Timberlake is selling a catalog of songs for $100 million to be funded with the support of Blackstone

9 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Hrithik Roshan’s date at Karan Johar’s birthday party was the usual suspect Saba Azad

17 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

Depp recovers his witness stand and calls Heard’s allegations insane

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

Good news for Hungarian strawberry fans

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

Gap (GPS) earnings report for the first quarter of 2022

1 hour ago Izer
1 min read

Willow, the sequel to Willow, gets a trailer depicting Willow

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

No SpaceX Falcon Heavy payload safe as NASA Psyche mission announces delay

1 hour ago Izer