October 9, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

William Shatner says that the experience of the blue origin spaceflight was very sad

Muhammad 39 mins ago 2 min read
William Shatner says that the experience of the blue origin spaceflight was very sad

William Shatner Call Jeff BezosSpaceflight Blue Origin was a profound experience when landing back on Earth – but now he says…it was actually quite a problem.

The Star Trek OG has released a new book called “Boldly Go: Reflections on an Awe and Wonderful” – and diverse Got an excerpt this week… which sheds light on how WS In fact I felt like he was jumping beyond the great above the stratosphere.

Here’s the quote everyone mentioned – it starts with Will saying he thinks a rocket ride into space would be a huge vent and illumination…thanks to the Hollywood photos.

But instead, Captain Kirk had the exact opposite feeling – he said, “I’ve found that beauty isn’t there, it’s down here, with all of us. Leaving that behind made my connection to our little planet even more profound.”

There’s more… William says his space flight left him utterly distraught with grief. “It was among the strongest feelings of sadness I’ve ever experienced,” he says. “The contrast between the freezing cold of space and the warm care of the earth below filled me with grief.” He says the idea of ​​destroying humans filled him with dread.

See also  I went to the Pebble Bar Pete Davidson in New York City

“My trip to space was supposed to be a celebration; instead, it felt like a funeral,” adds Will.


blue origin

Remember, Will was clearly emotional when they landed… but while he was trying to convey something to JB, the dude interrupted his thinking by popping some champagne.

In retrospect, Will certainly made it seem like it was a positive moment — calling Blue Origin’s trip “profound” and “extraordinary.”

Now, though, it looks like he was just putting on a happy face for the cameras…because, as it turns out, he was pretty depressed!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Actor Ray Buffer accused of stealing comics, store says it’s on video

9 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Don Lemon Says Goodbye To CNN Primetime With An Emotional Goodbye Before The Morning Show Debuts – Deadline

17 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

The beloved animated series Arthur returns with a new podcast on PBS Kids

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

4 min read

Index – Science – Who Are The African Killer Amazons And Who Has A Hollywood Movie Now Been Made About?

26 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

Gas prices soaring: Local headlines across the country highlight pain at the pump

32 mins ago Izer
2 min read

William Shatner says that the experience of the blue origin spaceflight was very sad

39 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Scientists discover a huge ocean under the Earth’s surface

45 mins ago Izer