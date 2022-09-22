William and Kate’s kids use new Wales family names after change of address

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William Kate Middleton’s three sons are starting to use their new last names, which they inherited when their surnames changed after the death of their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month.

Prince George, 9; Princess Charlotte, 7 years old; and Prince Louis, 4, will now be known as Wales. Since their birth, children have used Cambridge to get their nickname.

King Charles III said in his first address as king on September 9 that he wanted William, his eldest son, to be known by his former title, Prince of Wales and Kate to become Princess of Wales, which William last used. late mother Princess Diana.

Charles’s wife Camilla, now queen consort, was formerly the Duchess of Cornwall.

William and Kate were previously the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

William is first in line to the throne and his three children are second, third and fourth in order of their birth.

George and Charlotte’s new names were used in Monday’s service order for Queen’s funeral In Westminster Abbey. They have been described as Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. Louis, who remained at home to serve, would be the Prince of Wales.

Their names will also change at their new prep school Lambrook near their home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain but their children Archie, 3, and Lillibet, 1, could inherit the titles of Prince and Princess due to their grandfather’s accession. However, there was no announcement of a change of address.