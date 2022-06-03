June 3, 2022

William and Kate sit in front of Harry and Meghan at Jubilee Church Service

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle all together Attend the National Thanksgiving Service On Friday – but they neglected to sit close to each other.

The Duke, 39, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, sat on their benches on the right side of St Paul’s Cathedral Upon arrival.

The couple occupied the same seat as Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Across the aisle, the Duke, 37, and the Duchess of Sussex, 40, sat with Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and their husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Californians don’t seem to interact with William and Middleton.

Palace insiders told Page Six on Thursday that Charles’ children They have no plans to interact During the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

“At the moment, it does not seem likely that Harry, Meghan, William and Kate will meet separately during the jubilee festivities,” the source said. “There is certainly nothing in the diary.”

Quartet Last public appearance He was at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth service in March 2020, three months after Harry and Markle announced their plans to step back from their senior royal duties.

Days later, the duo moved to America. They now reside in Montecito, California, with son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibit, 11 months, and officially Resigned from their royal roles In February 2021.

Family of four Travel to England together for the first time on Tuesday to help honor the 70 years of service for the 96-year-old Queen.

Harry and Markle I saw the forces of color From the brigade’s office, apparently without their young children. Archie and Lillibet were also absent from church services on Friday.

monarch Also missed the traditional jubilee event. After attending Trooping the Color Thursday, a family spokesperson released a statement announcing her upcoming absence.

“the Queen I had so much fun with the Christmas parade today and Flypast but they felt some discomfort.”

“Given the flight and activity required to participate in the National Thanksgiving Service tomorrow at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty the Queen concluded with great reluctance that she would not attend,” the spokesperson continued.

