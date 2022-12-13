William and Kate have released a Christmas card showing a beaming George, Charlotte and Louis

It is a charming portrait of a happy young family walking confidently into the future.

The annual Christmas card from the Prince and Princess of Wales was, of course, picked up several months ago and follows a familiar theme, with the couple giving the audience a glimpse into their rapidly growing children — thanks to the support they’ve given them. Receive.

But what a contrast to the picture Harry and Meghan have painted in recent days of a dynasty hampered by the heavy weight of expectations and tradition – and where men marry not for love, but for ‘fitting into the mould’.

And the irony is not lost on anyone, ahead of the Sussexes Part Two of the Netflix documentary tomorrow in which they are set to make a slew of allegations against the royal family.

The Wills family were photographed, privately at the royal family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk earlier this year, by one of their favorite and trusted photographers, Matt Porteous.

What a contrast to the picture Harry and Meghan (pictured) painted in the final days of a dynasty hampered by the weight of expectations and tradition – and where men marry not for love, but for ‘fitting into the mould’

This year’s Wales Christmas card shows they aren’t wearing ‘comfortable’ fashion choices with ‘rare’ denim looks By Dinah van Tulleken, Fashion Editor for the Daily Mail These are comfortable fashion choices from Wales. William wears a navy shirt (£115, Ralph Lauren), blue jeans and £60 Nike Venture Runner sneakers. George is also in Ralph Lauren (polo shirt, £55), Charlie Chino navy shorts from the Trotters’ Thomas Brown collection (£40) and £30 Nike Revolution trainers. We rarely see the family in denim, but Charlotte looks fabulous in a strawberry-patterned chambray playsuit and canvas Hampton pumps ($30). Little Louis wears a blue and white striped polo shirt and light blue chinos (£40, also from Trotters). Kate rocks a touch of glamor with her white collared white England shirt (£255 is from her favorite MiH jeans brand), simple jeans and a pair of £79 Superga boots.

It also serves as a reminder that Harry and Meghan’s claims that they would have had to ‘offer’ their children for intrusive public consumption had they decided to stay in the UK are as questionable as some of their bombshell shots. Documentary series.

The Wells family were photographed, privately at the royal family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk earlier this year, by Matt Porteous, one of their favorite and trusted photographers.

It will appear on the front of hundreds of Christmas cards sent to family, friends, charities, and organizations that William and Kate are associated with.

The only other official photos that are usually released each year is one on the birthdays of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, again as a way of thanking the public. They are almost always taken by Kate, who is a keen amateur photographer.

An additional call occurred this year when the three children started their new school in Berkshire together – as part of the family’s big move to the country – but otherwise, their official appearances are rare, rather than an ordinary occurrence.

They usually go about their daily business without disturbing the paparazzi or the media, who respect their privacy outside working hours and the right of children to go to school away from the limelight.

The photo shows the family side by side on a country walk in the summer sun. Dressed in jeans, sneakers and a turtleneck, William holds the hand of his eldest nine-year-old son, George. George, like his four-year-old little brother Louis, wears gym shorts, polo shirts, and sneakers.

Cheeky Louis, the star of his great-grandmother’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June, has the same slightly mischievous smile and dark, tousled hair.

Among them, Princess Charlotte, seven, wears a gorgeous blue denim jumpsuit embroidered with strawberries, red pom-poms and a pair of blue espadrilles.

King Charles III issued his first Christmas card since acceding to the throne on Sunday; The card features a picture of the King and Queen pictured on 3 September – five days before the Queen’s death – at the Royal Braemar Gathering in the Highlands

The Princess of Wales is smartly casual in ankle-high jeans and her favorite Broderie English shirt.

In releasing the photo yesterday, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “The Prince and Princess of Wales are delighted to share a new photo of their family.”

Tomorrow the princess will be joined by the rest of the royal family – led by the king and queen – for a Christmas caroling concert at London’s Westminster Abbey in a show of unity as Harry and Meghan unleash their latest connection.

This week’s trailer suggests the pair will blame ‘institutional gaslighting’ on Buckingham Palace and sees Harry accuse the institution of lying to protect his brother at their expense.

It comes after the monarch issued his first birthday card as monarch on Sunday, choosing a picture taken of him and the Queen at a Highland gathering just days before the Queen’s death.

The palace published the photo taken by the award-winning photographer, Sam Hussein, selected for the historical seasonal card.

The photo shows Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, smiling at the royal Bremare gathering on Sept. 3, five days before the Queen’s death on Sept. 8.

The palace has released the chosen photo of the couple’s first historic birthday card, saying it was taken by award-winning photographer Sam Hussein.

It captures the King from a side view, dressed in a red, green, and beige tie tweed suit.

Meanwhile, Camila is seen wearing a green bodysuit, matching pheasant hat, and pearl earrings.

During the event, Charles officially opened a new structure to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as he joined spectators at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park for the annual Highland Games event. The Queen was not present due to failing health.

Charles cuts Heather’s rope to mark the opening of the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Arch.

Crowds from around the world and the then Duchess of Cornwall joined him to watch competitors take part in events such as cab tossing, hammer throwing and tug-of-war, as well as to celebrate some ancient Scottish traditions, dance and music.

Camilla and Princess Royal were introduced to Heather’s poses by 10-year-old Chloe Jay and 12-year-old Cassie Stewart, both members of Braemar Royal Highland Society’s dance class, before the Games kicked off.

Camila appeared to take a sprig of flowers and place it in her boutonniere, which can be seen in the Christmas card photo.

This year’s cards were in stark contrast to last year’s, which saw Covid lockdowns and severe travel restrictions.

Prince William and Kate chose a family holiday photo while Charles made a casual reference to the pandemic.

A family vacation in the desert with dad in shorts, little ones in their summer outfits, and mom showing off her sunny glow was the subject of tributes last year from the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who delighted fans with a family photo op on them. Secret trip to Jordan early 2021.

Prince William and Kate chose a family holiday photo for their Christmas card last year (pictured)

Supportive husband! King Charles chose a somewhat unusual image for his Christmas card last year, featuring him and the Queen now at Royal Ascot. The photo shows Charles helping his wife put her face mask on, a nod to the Covid pandemic

The Cambridges appeared with their three children in the surprise family. Kate looked radiant in a khaki dress, while Princess Charlotte sat on a chair in a mango cotton dress. Prince George smiled as he wore a £14.95 camo T-shirt from GAP and gray shorts.

Meanwhile, Prince Louis is seen squatting in the foreground wearing a £32 striped Rachel Riley polo shirt – a larger version of the brand’s Prince George shirt-top during an official visit to Sydney’s Taronga Zoo when he was nine. his age. months of age, as well as Hampton canvas slip-on sneakers that were worn by his older brother and sister.

Charles released a photo of himself repairing the Duchess of Cornwall’s face mask at the races for his 2021 gala show.

The photo, taken on the second day of Royal Ascot in June last year, showed him helping Camilla adjust her face mask alongside the racecourse.

This surprise seemed particularly appropriate at the time, which saw restrictions requiring people in England to wear masks on public transport, shops and indoor public spaces such as post offices, theatres, and hairdressers.

But it also portrayed Charles as a loving husband to Camilla, whom he married in April 2005 after a decades-long affair.