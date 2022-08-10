Will there be WWE 2K23?

WWE

Take-Two Interactive released its first-quarter earnings There is one aspect that wrestlers will find interesting to note.

In the report there is a “Future Lineup” section and in the FY2023 agenda is already WWE 2K23. ‘Fiscal Year’ doesn’t mean that fans will have to wait until 2023 to receive the next show in the WWE 2K series as the federal government sets the start of ‘Fiscal Year 2023’ on October 1, 2022. With that in mind, WWE has played a little catch-up this year. WWE 2K22 wasn’t released until March. In the past, 2K titles have been released for a long period of time before the Christmas holidays, but expectations were high for a WWE 2K22 release considering that a year and reviews of WWE had been cancelled. WWE 2K20 was so badprompting the publisher to take a year off and recompile.

WWE Games are back on the drawing board to rework and simplify gameplay mechanics to make the game even easier. 2K22 has also reintroduced the popular GM mode to the WWE franchise and welcomed a feature called “MyFaction” which allows users to create a dream faction of wrestlers to rival legends like NWO and Degeneration-X.

Prior to the release of WWE 2K22, A report from Fightful says WWE has held talks with EA In connection with the establishment of a new publishing partnership. According to the report, WWE has been frustrated with his relationship with Take-Two, and has seen 2022 as a “hit or cut year” for Take-Two and 2K. However, WWE 2K22’s reception has been generally positive, and the new quarterly report indicates that everything is marked by solidarity between WWE and Take-Two. WWE will have a professional wrestling competition later this year where the first AEW game, ‘AEW: Fight Forever’, will be released.