Will there be an unexpected twist in the US election – Joe Biden wins?

Mid-term elections in the United States will be held two months later on November 8; The role is important, even if the presidency is not at stake, as the fate of 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 senators will be decided.

Until nearly the end of July, there was much agreement in recent months that Democrats would lose the polls in a big way, and that Republicans, who are increasingly openly embracing Donald Trump, could be poised to win the 2024 presidential election. in their bags. But what happened was different.

Joe Biden’s popularity is beginning to rebound

For Joe Biden, when did the bottom hit? Gallup pollster In July, the percentage of Americans who approved the president’s performance was 38 percent, while those who strongly disapproved were 59 percent, as more people are satisfied with a similar presidency, even with his disgraced predecessor, Donald Trump. Trump’s satisfaction rating in July 2018 – with Biden According to company data, it was between 40-41 percent.

By August, however, it was already clear that the president’s opinion had begun to rebound: according to Gallup’s statistics, 44 percent were satisfied with the president’s job, and the proportion of those who disapproved of his performance dropped to 53 percent. More importantly for Democrats preparing for the election, Biden’s approval rating has also improved among independent voters, with his 40 percent approval rating measured in August, the highest this year.

If you compare Joe Biden to the average performance of previous presidents, the picture is colored by the fact that the current Democratic president is significantly below this average – in the second year of the previous ten presidents, the fact that he can be proud. The average satisfaction rate is 56 percent. It’s true that Joe Biden is doing better than his immediate predecessor, Donald Trump (41 percent), while he’s roughly on pace with the previous Democratic president, Barack Obama (44 percent).

The big question: Will Biden’s rise continue?

So given the numbers, there seems to be reason for cautious optimism, but there’s still time until the midterms: Can Biden get back on his feet? The According to FiveThirtyEight’s article, it’s no mystery, some voters, especially Democratic voters, are now very satisfied with the president – Joe Biden has recently fulfilled some of his campaign promises, for example, he was able to reach an agreement with West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin. Support passed the Anti-Inflation Act in the Senate, which the President quickly signed into law on August 16. Among other things, the measure would lower prescription drug costs for seniors and invest broadly in green energy, including tax breaks for consumers who buy green products like electric vehicles.

Will the President have a reason to smile? Photo: EPA/Michael Reynolds Will the President have a reason to smile? Photo: EPA/Michael Reynolds

Busy summer

The generally well-received anti-inflation law was passed after an already hectic summer. In late June, Biden signed a bipartisan gun safety bill — the first major piece of legislation in nearly 28 years — that, among other things, made it harder for young people to buy guns, ordered stricter background checks and made it so. It’s easier for states to take guns away from people deemed dangerous — In a BBC article.

On August 1, it was announced that the United States had killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda after the death of Osama bin Laden in 2011, in a drone strike. The news contrasted with a major foreign policy decision last August that began a slide in Biden’s popularity: the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the major announcement that followed. On August 10, Biden signed legislation making it easier for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan to get medical care.

On August 24, Joe Biden announced that up to $20,000 of student loans would be forgiven in 2020, keeping a promise he made on the campaign trail. While the impact of the decision has yet to be seen in some public opinion polls, early numbers show strong support for canceling student loans, which could draw disaffected younger voters back to the Democratic Party.

The White House works

In recent weeks, voters have clearly faced a series of actions from the Bidens, and the administration has begun checking off items on its to-do list — all while increasingly drowning out voices that Joe Biden’s administration is doing nothing. .

The move went well

What Democrats didn’t expect was that the political climate suddenly turned in their favor: After the US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) struck down a law that elevated abortion rights to federal status, they fared better than expected. The mid-term elections, and public opinion of the party have also improved significantly, with their support rate increasing in November. It’s especially interesting because the current president’s party has traditionally done poorly in midterm elections — could a rare turnaround occur?

Maybe someone who isn’t Donald Trump is enough?

Finally, it should go without saying that the American press is once again awash with Donald Trump, the result of an FBI search of his Florida home for classified information he kept there in violation of the Presidential Records Act. , more and more embarrassing information is pouring out.

It’s not yet clear exactly how much the FBI case will hurt or help the Trump campaign, but voters who elected Joe Biden in 2020 are sure to think again as he promises a return to normality.