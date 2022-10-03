Will Smith’s movie “Emancipation” will be released in December

Will Smith’s “Emancipation” — the actor’s first since his infamous slap at this year’s Academy Awards — will be released in December, making it eligible for the upcoming awards season.

while launching a file tractor As for the movie on Monday, Apple said “Emancipation” will have a limited theatrical release on December 2 before becoming available on the company’s streaming service on December 9. long discussion On whether Apple will release the movie this year or delay it until 2023, given the controversy surrounding Mr. Smith afterwards slap Comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars in March. Apple declined to comment on its plans for the film.

After the Mr. Rock incident, Mr. Smith won the Best Actor Oscar that night for his performance in King Richard. This was his first academic award, but soon afterwards Resigned of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, saying he “betrayed” her trust. academy permission prevented him of the organization and all its events for the next decade.

This punishment does not prevent the actor from running for his work, although it does not bode well for “emancipation,” who was considered an award nominee before Mr. Smith slapped Mr. Rock. The decision to release the film in a limited number of theaters before it debuts on service indicates that Apple plans to push it for an award this year.