Will Smith loves slapping and shows a fake slap to a young fan

will Smith He is adept at identifying faces, even teaching little ones how to finish things off and give birth.

TMZ obtained footage filmed in November showing Will and his “King Richard” actor, Aunjanue Ellis, on the board of a ship. There was a question and answer and a little guy named Chris – Yes, we are not lost on this – we asked how to fake the fight in flicks.

He decides to show Chris some movie moves, calls the kid up on stage and flaunts his slapping skills. Of course, he didn’t hit Will. this is Chris… Instead, he repeatedly showed him how to show that someone had been slapped, losing it hard every time.

We’ve seen Will before when he was has not been Acting, and slapping seems to be his go-to when he’s angry.

Back in 2012, Will was at the premiere of “Men in Black 3” in Moscow, when he named a scammer. Vitaly Sedyuk I tried to kiss Will on the lips. will dump it A slap in the back…not because it wasn’t justified, but it shows that slapping in the WS’ command room.

Of course, everyone knows now, will empty On Chris Rock Sunday night. Interesting… You see Will ascending to the stage with a clear intent, and it seems that it was intent to slap, because there was no hesitation in his movements.



As we reported, LAPD directed her to Chris Rock after the incident and asked him if he wanted to file a police report, as it was an undeniable assault and battery. Kris refusedSo that must be the end of it.



