Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith spotted together for the first time since the Oscar slap

MALIBU, CA – Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith leave the celebrity hotspot Nobu and from the looks of it, the couple seem to be in a great mood as we notice them with smiles on their face as they go out. The actor posted a YouTube video apologizing to adorable presenter Chris Rock during this year's Oscars live television broadcast.

the background

will Smith and wife, Jada Pinkett SmithThey were spotted together in public for the first time since the infamous Oscar slap, which took place in March.

The couple enjoyed an afternoon date in Nobu Malibu on Saturday as they posed together for the first time since Will, 53, Chris Rock slapped on stage In defense of Jada, 50, at 94 Oscars.

They looked like they were in good spirits and a bearded athlete gave a peace sign to a fan as Jada appeared to be holding on to his belt loop as they walked to their car.

The disaster of the March awards ceremony unfolded after that Stone57, highlights Jada’s hair loss (she’s been open about it Living with hair loss). “Jada, I love you. Ji Jin 2He joked.

He then took to the stage and slapped Rock in the face, leaving audiences and viewers around the world stunned. “Oh, wow,” said Rock as he returned to his seat. “Will Smith just hit me up.”

“Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth!” He will shout to the platform after sitting down. The King Richard The star went to Win a Best Actor Award later in the night.

since then I apologize to Roc And the Resigned From the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which Banned from attending the award ceremony for 10 years. It can still be nominated and win one of the most prestigious awards.

The The new prince of Bel Air alum recently Share another apology To Rock last month, he posted a video through his social media accounts in which he stretched an olive branch.

“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that comes back is that he’s not ready to talk, and when he is he’s going to get in touch with you. So I’m going to say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here when you’re ready to talk.”

Will also mentioned Jada in the video, asserting that she didn’t tell him to “do something,” adding, “No. It’s like… I chose myself from my own experience, from my history with Chris. It has nothing to do with.”

Will added, “I’m sorry baby. I want to say sorry to my kids and family for the heat you’ve brought us all.”