Will Meghan Markle get a new title after the death of Queen Elizabeth?

distance The death of Queen Elizabeth IIMany members of the royal family are getting new titles.

Prince Charles Become King Charles IIIWhile his wife Camilla now King’s wife. Prince William and Duchess Kate are now the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, with potential to become Prince and Princess of Wales Later. Even three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Liliette, and the children of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, have Become a prince and princess their grandfather’s ascension to the throne.

For Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unlikely to get any new additions to their titles.

the couple to retreat as prominent members of the royal family in early 2020. Although they still retain the titles of Duke and Duchess, Harry and Meghan are no longer used Their HRH assignments.

Although the two will likely not face changes of title, their children are now technically a prince and princess.

Traditionally, a change in title is an automatic right with the rise of a new king. In 1917, King George V created protocols that automatically grant the children and grandchildren of a sovereign the right to the titles of His Royal Highness and Prince or Princess. (At the time of their birth, Archie and Lillibet were King’s great-grandchildren, and thus had no royal titles.)

However, it is still possible for King Charles to withdraw the newly discovered surnames from his descendants.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Meghan said the royal family had discussed changing the rules in order to prevent Archie from taking the title Prince. She also said that while pregnant with Archie, the family decided not to give him the title HRH and Prince, linking their decision to Concerns about how ‘darker’ a baby’s skin is.

It’s also possible that Harry and Meghan will choose not to give the new titles Archie and Lilibet. Other members of the royal family, such as Princess Anne and Prince Edward, previously decided not to give nicknames to their children.