Why you can’t always throw AA batteries in the trash

There is no shortage of conflicting messages about what to do with dead alkaline batteries, which include AA, AAA, C, D and 9 volts. Governments and battery makers do not have consistent, clear policies in place to phase out the alkaline batteries that power many of our small electrical devices such as remote controls, flashlights, watches, and toys. It even varies depending on where you live.

Typical alkaline batteries such as AA batteries include steel, zinc, manganese, potassium and graphite, according to Energizer, which sells alkaline batteries. Energy is generated when zinc and manganese react.

. Manganese is an essential nutrient, but at high levels it can cause adverse health effects. The ex-manganese miners have suffer Permanent neurological damage. With any battery, there is a risk of chemicals leaking into the soil, surface water and groundwater. Contaminated water and crops can lead to diseases such as cancer. But alkaline batteries are not particularly toxic compared to other types of batteries

The Environmental Protection Agency acknowledges that in most communities batteries can be safely put in the trash. but that recommend Send your alkaline batteries such as AAs to a battery recycling machine. This does not necessarily mean that you can throw the batteries in the regular recycling bin.