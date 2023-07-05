Why would a British archipelago want to belong to Norway?

The Orkney Islands are part of the United Kingdom, specifically Scotland. 22 thousand people live in the magical world of 70 islands, 21 islands are inhabited. The archipelago is unique not only because of its location but also because of its traditions, they don’t like Scottish or especially British official politics here, and Orkney has its own football league with two divisions. Where there are more people, scheduled ferries and flights depart from there (so the shortest scheduled flight in the world is one and a half minutes), and where there are only a dozen of them, the residents themselves or their municipality solve the external communication. the world

This unique place is now in the news Guardian James Stocken, president of the Council of the Islands, has introduced special self-government and a form of rapprochement with Norway. The proposal submitted to the council has not yet had practical consequences, but according to the paper, the archipelago will break with the United Kingdom and eventually belong to Norway. Based on the submitted proposal, they will explore how they can obtain a special status as part of the United Kingdom, which would make better use of their economic opportunities.

Why Norway?

Who wouldn’t want to be one of the richest countries in the world with endless wealth due to hydrocarbon reserves, for example an amazing public fund? But in Orkney’s case, it has some historical basis in fact, and such a suggestion will get nowhere.

The windy, rainy archipelago has been inhabited for a very long time. It is 4000 years old Bradker ring It may not be as well-known as the similar Stonehenge, but the intact ring of large stones is as indescribable a wonder of antiquity as its better-known counterpart. Also, not far from the stones is a 3000-year-old village with beds, rooms and stoves.

The first known people on the islands were the Picts, who died out without written records and are believed to be of Celtic origin, but around 800, Old Norsemen arrived and settled Orkney. Although wood was very rare here, people were able to build fires with straw and dried seaweed. And in the rain region, the soil is so fertile that even today cattle and sheep graze in large numbers and in peace on fertile pastures, and – in the absence of natural enemies – rabbits run among them.

Anyone who loved the series Vikings, available on various streaming services, will see Orkney’s history come to life.

Viking tribal chieftains were called Jarls, and Orkney was also ruled by them, and Viking warriors came from here to “adventure,” meaning murder, plunder, and violence in British territories. As the Picts soon adopted Christianity, indigenous religions began to mix with monotheism on the islands. By the 12th century, there were already many Christians among the Scandinavians, and the region’s famous saint, St. Magnus, Superior of Orkney, lived at that time.

A magnificent monastery was built for him in Kirkwall (Kirkjuak to the Scandinavians), the capital of the archipelago, where his skull rests. Saint Magnus was such a faithful and peaceful man that when Harald, one of his rivals, put an ax to his head, he is said to have muttered a prayer for his killer. The selfish and violent Harald, disliked by no one, won in vain, but Magnus was preserved in popular memory.

Half Norwegian, half British

In any case, Orkney became very rich, and the Vikings amassed a great deal of treasure from here. Then began a cautious rapprochement between the North and the British. Fat of King Sigurd North II. He married the daughter of King Malcolm of Scotland, and in 1468 the great friendship had an important effect.

King Keresteli I. Jacob of the Kalmar Union united Denmark, Norway and Sweden under one ruler and gave his daughter Margaret of Denmark in marriage to the Scottish king, and as part of her dowry, the islands came to Scotland in 1472. Now argued that the governor of the archipelago to the BBC“We have been part of the Scandinavian kingdom for longer than the United Kingdom”.

St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall – Photo: Rieger Bertrand/Hemis/AFP

The politician knows that such a process is not easy, but he proposed a special administrative reform to strengthen northern relations, which refers to “deep cultural connection” and presents all kinds of analogies from the region. The territorial independence of the Isles of Man, Jersey, Guernsey or the Faroe Islands.

Although a political motion doesn’t force the House to do anything, and petitions and referendums are necessary for real change, in some respects people here seem to have really non-Scottish, or specifically non-British, ties. For example, they were far removed from the UK majority when the country voted for Brexit: In Orkney Only 36.8 percent supported leaving the EU (as all of Scotland voted to remain).

Scandinavian attraction

It is true that people living in islands have their own identity. Local flag For example, it was selected in a competition in 2007, and the winning entry, in principle, shows Scottish and Norwegian ties, but to a layman, it completely resembles the Norwegian flag.

The archipelago is a particularly rich territory: unemployment is non-existent, apart from a few drunken youths rioting, public safety is perfect, but the locals told us that hands are not busy enough that almost everyone has more than one job. When we were before. As there is considerable tourism, mainly from other parts of Great Britain, the postman works in the evenings and the policeman is a tour guide in the summer. In addition, livestock farming, beer and whiskey production are important, and most importantly, the island has a very modern green energy industry, to which we will return shortly.

Eco-conscious boaters can refuel with hydrogen produced from renewable sources in Kirkwall harbor – Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP

During the Brexit vote, we noted that Orkney was one of the areas that favored Remain in the United Kingdom. Not by accident. We are at the junction of the North Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, where the European Ocean Energy Center (EMEC – European Ocean Energy Centre) operates, which was the most important wave and tidal research center in the European Union. EMEC did not lose its importance even after it left the EU. However, this is not favorable for such a company, to put it mildly, research funds that previously flowed abundantly into renewable energy, ie.

EU funds are suddenly drying up. In addition, there was a period when British central resources were also depleted.

However, it is no coincidence that EMEC, which studies the energy production potential of the green transition, has made its headquarters in the town of Stromness, which is not named after the word “storm” but rather “stream”.

Intoxicating powers of nature

A third of Europe’s wave energy potential is located in the region, while half of the wave energy potential is located in the region. While neither technology is capable of producing stable and safe cord current, the research is promising. Effects from the North Sea and Atlantic Ocean can cause waves of up to 20 meters. Additionally, the North of Scotland and the Orkney Islands are very windy, so many cattle farmers have wind farms.

A tidal turbine is raised to a service level on the shore of the island in shallow water – Photo: Adrian Dennis / AFP

Unreliable sources, some consumers – what’s next? Orkney could be an energy community that produces more energy than it uses. This energy community is a hyperbole because the islands are connected to the Scottish electricity system, which local residents don’t like because they have more energy, but they feed in at national rates and get out of the system.

But if there is a lot of free energy somewhere (at today’s level of technology, this means primarily offshore wind), there is also the possibility of a very promising energy storage solution in the future, namely green hydrogen factories already operating on islands. on land.

So Orkney is doing well, it’s not content with Scottish and British politics, and it’s now more vocal than ever. However, let’s add them all up

62.4 per cent of Orkney according to the 2011 census He admitted himself For Scots (which is similar to the overall data for Scotland), 10.8 per cent for Britons and almost 6 per cent for English.

The political leadership has not fully considered what would happen in the event of a potential split with the archipelago’s Scotch whiskey producer. If Orkney is no longer part of Scotland, a Scaba Whiskey can’t even be called Scotch.