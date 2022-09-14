Why wasn’t Meghan in Kate, Camilla’s car for the Queen’s Parade

There’s a reason Meghan Markle wasn’t in the same car with her sister-in-law on Wednesday.

Royal ratings forced the Duchess of Sussex to take a separate vehicle from Kate Middleton in A procession carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II From Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Queen Consort Camilla and Kate Middleton arrived in a car separate from Meghan Markle in the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Getty Images

Markle, 41, got into the same car as Prince Edward’s wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, while Middleton, 40, traveled with Queen Consort Camilla because She is now the Princess of Wales He married Prince William First in line for the throne after, after The rise of King Charles III last week.

The women arrived in separate cars as Charles, 73, William, 40, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind the Queen’s coffin.

Camilla and Middleton looked sad in their car. AFP via Getty Images

Despite their strained relationship, William, 40, and Harry, 37, walked hand in hand, returning to their positions when Their mother, Princess Diana, passed away in 1997.

The royal guards carried the coffin and carefully placed it on a wooden table to offer their condolences until the Queen’s funeral next Monday.

Markle arrived with Sophie, Countess of Wessex. AFP via Getty Images

After a short ceremony, she left the royal family. William and Middleton left Westminster as a couple, while Harry and Markle did the same – while Stirring up controversy over their slight appearance of PDA.

The Fab Four reunited after the Queen He passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. William He invited his estranged brother and sister-in-law on Saturdays walking around Windsor Castle, Greeting the mourners And take the tribute displayed around the gates.

A royal source told Page Six at the time: “We are all very grateful – both sides putting all things aside for the Queen.”

Harry and Markle caused a split in the royal family after they became famous They left their royal duties in January 2020 And moved to California.

The Duke of Sussex has occasionally returned to his homeland – including in the presence of his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeralwhere william He asked not to walk next to his younger brother.

Markle and Middleton have also fueled rumors of a feud over the years, most notably when the “Suits” team claimed ownership of the Princess. made her cry Before her wedding 2018.