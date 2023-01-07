January 7, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Why Walgreens Boots Alliance stock is soaring today

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read

what happened

You can’t keep a good stock down, and it was quite clear on Friday that dozens of investors are considering that Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA 4.04%) to be a good stock. A day after they were hit with a quarterly earnings report that many felt was below par, shares of Walgreens rose 4% on Friday. beat Standard & Poor’s 500 The bullish index is 2% in excess.

so what

A lot of this was a “really wasn’t that bad” re-evaluation of Walgreens. First quarter of fiscal year 2023 The results were revealed Thursday morning.

Late in the trading day, the stock had gained nearly 8% of its price. Investors were worried about the company’s lower year-over-year sales for the period and its lackluster guidance for the full fiscal year (although it did slightly upward revise its revenue forecast). Management has also admitted that it will abandon its recent strategy of growth through acquisitions.

As is typical when a company delivers a less inspiring quarter, many analysts got more bearish — albeit slightly — on Walgreens’ expectations after the earnings release.

On Thursday, Evercore ISI’s Elizabeth Anderson cut its price target on healthcare stock to $36 a share from $40 previously, maintaining an inline (read: neutral) recommendation. The next day, her classmates A.J. Rice in Credit Suisse And the c. B. Morgan ChaseLisa Gale followed suit. Both previously pegged the stock at a fair price of $42 per share. Rice lowered this to $41, while Gil went an extra dollar to $40.

What now

Markets are often overreacting at the moment, and that seemed to be the case with Walgreens on Thursday. This batch of earnings hasn’t been one for the ages, sure, but it wasn’t worth the sell-off it generated. The investor “correction” on Friday was quite understandable.

See also  23-Year-Old Texan Got $4 Million Mining Bitcoin From Flaring Natural Gas

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, The Motley Fool Company. Eric Volkman He has no position in any of the aforementioned shares. The Motley Fool has and recommends positions at JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a file Disclosure policy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

7 min read

Samsung earnings guide, Japanese services PMI, US jobs data

17 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Claims for jobless benefits fell to the lowest weekly level since September

1 day ago Izer
3 min read

US judge says Celsius network owns most of customer crypto deposits

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

9 min read

World: Ukrainians attack Russians near Crimea, many injured

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Why Walgreens Boots Alliance stock is soaring today

1 hour ago Izer
3 min read

Billy Bush has no malicious intent with a Kendall Jenner joke

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

MLB RUMORS: Yankees Eye Brian Reynolds, But Buccaneers Ask Still “Not Realistic”; The Padres sign a former senior prospect

1 hour ago Emet