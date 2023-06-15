Why the Stock Market Rocked the ‘Jekyl and Hyde’ Fed Meeting

Stocks ended the day flat on Wednesday, upsetting a choppy session that saw huge volatility as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s decision to leave interest rates unchanged while signaling a much larger tightening than market participants expected is still in the works.

Jim Smigel, SEI’s chief investment officer, said in the emailed comments.

As expected, the Fed kept the federal funds rate at 5% to 5.25%, pausing it for the first time since it began a series of aggressive hikes in March 2022 that lifted it from near zero. But rather than pencil in one more 25 basis point increase, or a quarter of a percentage point, the Fed’s so-called dot plot indicated that 50 basis points of tightening was still in store.

That sent stocks lower and sent Treasury yields skyrocketing, especially for the policy-sensitive two-year note. Yields move inversely to debt prices.

But those losses were reversed after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell took the stage. Analysts focused on Powell’s failure to commit to raising interest rates in July. Instead, he told reporters that no decision had been made and that next month’s meeting was likely to be a “face-to-face meeting”.

At the same time, Powell pushed back against expectations that the Fed may soon focus on cutting interest rates. Powell said a cut would not be appropriate until inflation has fallen significantly. “And again, we’re talking about a few years,” he said.

Overall, the performance reflected what Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY, calls “cognitive dissonance” at the Fed.

“While heavy reliance on data convinced policymakers of the need to raise the federal funds rate by an additional 50 basis points (bps), the FOMC unanimously decided to keep the policy rate unchanged in June,” he wrote, referring to the rate-composition of the FOMC. for the open market.

But rather than signal a pause in the tightening cycle, Fed Chair Powell stressed that the Fed is just slowing the pace of tightening, saying the July meeting will be “live.”

Still, Daco argued that a July rally was likely, pointing to what he suspected was a slip of the tongue by Powell, who referred to Wednesday’s policy decision as a “skip,” before adding, “I shouldn’t call it a skip. ”

The note, along with references to July as a “live meeting,” Daco said, suggests a rate hike is “almost guaranteed in July,” and may explain how Powell “was able to secure a unanimous vote in favor of the hold despite divergent views among policymakers.” “.

Meanwhile, Fed fund futures traders have priced in about a 60% chance of a 25 basis point increase next month, and roughly a 12% chance of a 50 basis point rise, according to CME FedWatch tool.

At the closing bell, the S&P 500



SPX



It was not far from where it was just before the Fed's statement, ending the day up 0.1% at 4,372.59 – good enough for the highest close since April 21, 2022 as it extended its winning streak to eight sessions.

Dow Jones Industrial Average



DJIA



It fell 232.79 points, or 0.7%, weighed down by a 6.4% drop by UnitedHealth Group Inc.



United nations



And

While the Nasdaq Composite



COMP



0.4% gain.

“Given the hawkish tone, stock markets continue to show surprising resilience,” Smigel writes. “There is a feeling of the glass half full in the stock markets right now, and that rally is fading as we move into the second half of the year.”

