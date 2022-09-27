Why sanctions, Putin is bleeding the Russian economy

He writes that the Russian leadership’s decision to mobilize hits the Russian economy at its weakest point Bloomberg Soldier desertions and enlistments indicate that they are punching significant holes in the labor market. And these people are disappearing at a time when the country is suffering from a labor shortage and unemployment is at its lowest.

Employers can’t find replacements for those who leave, while families struggling to make ends meet must reckon with the fact that entrants’ wages will cut from their family budgets from one month to the next.

The mobilization has come as a shock to consumer expectations, with experts saying there are strong signs of postponing non-essential purchases, leading to a significant decline in demand. This could correct the GDP decline by 0.5 percent this year.

It will get worse



According to economist Alexander Issako, the fact that this situation will drag on for the next five years makes the problem worse. According to government expectations, gross domestic product could shrink by three percent this year and one percent next year, and international firms expect a bigger decline. However, expectations were created even before the mobilization was announced.

The Kremlin has made public a list of which businesses will not be arrested Call in, but it is not necessarily observed by local marshaling authorities, and Russian business professional organizations have requested to expand this list. Labor consultants recommend employers to send their employees to the home office on days when they are expected to be summoned to their workplaces.

They take people from rural areas



Authorities are beginning to recognize the dire situation developing in the skilled labor market, which is why most of the forced laborers are sent to the Ural region, says Natalja Subarevich, a professor at Moscow State University who specializes in Russian regions. . The problem with this, however, is that it will cause labor shortages in farms and the construction industry. Additionally, the average age of the working age population will increase.

The hi-tech industry reacted in a strange way to the fact that many of their workers were laid off, despite assurances that their employees would not be affected by the row. Economic daily Kommersant wrote that they chartered private planes to evacuate “at risk” people from Russia.

In sum, labor shortages can occur simultaneously in sectors requiring low qualifications and sectors with high qualifications. The latter is clearly linked to brain drain, i.e. knowledge drain, caused by expatriate departures. They come from the well-to-do and the educated – it’s very difficult to migrate with empty pockets.