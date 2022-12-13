Why Prince Harry won’t lose Meghan Markle’s Sussex titles

Royal family insiders say, no matter how tense things get – and what was ultimately claimed in the second installment of Netflix documentary series “Harry & Meghan” on Thursday – it’s unlikely King Charles will be stripped of their titles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle They were given the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Late Queen Elizabeth II On their wedding day, May 19, 2018.

But critics of the couple said the couple should not lose their titles yet The first three episodes of the Netflix showreleased last week, spilling more beans about their miserable lives behind palace walls.

tweeted Piers Morgan“King Charles needs to strip these two poisonous rats of all titles and remaining links to the royal family and he must do so quickly before they destroy the monarchy.”

However, a palace source told Page Six, “Stripping them of their title is not something the King is likely to ever consider… mostly because it would be too frivolous and punitive.”

In addition, the source added, “It would only lead to the Sussexes claiming it was an act of revenge and proving that they were never wanted in the royal family.”

in New trailer for the Netflix series Released Monday, Markle, 41, says, “I wasn’t thrown to the wolves, I was fed to the wolves.”

Even if the Sussexes were stripped of their titles by King Charles, Markle would end up bestowing him with a different honour, per royal protocol: Princess Henry. via Reuters

Meanwhile, Harry adds: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother [Prince William]. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

The identity of “they” Harry, 38, is referring to, is unclear from the trailer, although, as Page Six revealed, The couple will talk about being bullied by palace officials.

Even if the Sussexes were stripped of their titles, Markle would end up awarding him a different honour, per royal protocol: Princess Henry. (Only princesses born into the royal family are allowed to use their own names. A woman who marries with the title of princess, such as Princess Michael of Kent, takes her husband’s name.)

“Given that the Sussexes named the show ‘Harry and Meghan’, they should take it upon themselves to stop using their titles,” said one royal viewer. “They are sending mixed messages otherwise.

“Do they want to be normal, albeit very powerful—or do they want to live in the shadows of their former royal life?”

HM Editorial Director Joe Little told Page Six there was nothing to stop Harry giving up his titles, adding: “Harry can give up his princely title if he wishes, just as Princess Patricia of Connaught, Queen Victoria’s great-granddaughter, did when she married a commoner since Just over a century.”

It is believed that Harry and Meghan want their children, Archie, 3, and 1-year-old Lilibet, to use royal titles, but He thinks Charles is waiting Until both the Netflix show and Harry’s memoir – “Reserve” come to an end, due Jan. 10.

As previously revealed by Page Six, Charles’ coronation is still expected in May, regardless of what happens in the coming weeks.

Sussex MPs and the King were not available for comment.