Why Nikon and Canon abandoned DSLRs

The biggest news in the camera industry this month is that so is Nikon Development of new SLR cameras has reportedly been halted, marking the end of 63 years of operation. From now on, it will focus exclusively on mirrorless Z mount models such as the Z6 and Z50 which were recently launched Flagship Z9.

This is a seismic change in the industry, as Nikon has a rich history with SLR cameras dating back to the famous Nikon F launched in 1959. But it’s not the only company going in this direction: Canon has already confirmed that the EOS-1DX Mark III will be Its the ultimate DSLR, and Sony moved to selling mirrorless cameras only last year.

Until recently, reflex cameras were considered a better option than mirrorless cameras for shooting action, so what happened? Simply put, mirrorless models have improved so dramatically over the past couple of years that they’ve made DSLRs moot.

Lots of professional photographers keep DSLRs, and the main reason is speed. as we are Explained several years ago In the Upscaled series, reflex cameras have dedicated autofocus sensors under the mirror. It’s extremely fast, so it enables fast burst shooting speeds with precise focus on every shot. Canon 1DX III كاميرا CameraFor example, it is possible to shoot at up to 16 frames per second with AF and AE enabled.

Many serious shooters still prefer the optical viewfinder as well. They want a display of a target they can trust and believe that a physical display via prism and mirror is better than a synthetic electronic display. The drawback, of course, is that you can’t see the image when you take it because the mirror is lifted up to block the screen.

Another important thing is battery life and handling: Leading DSLRs have a heavy body and large grips that provide stable shooting rigs, especially with the bulky telephoto lenses used by sports and wildlife photographers. It is also covered with dials and buttons for easy handling. And the optical viewfinder obviously does not drain the battery, so DSLRs can take many pictures when charged.

This was true until recently, but the latest mirrorless cameras have allayed most of these concerns. The most significant change was the introduction of stacked sensors. These have much faster read speeds that allow for fast continuous shooting and more accurate autofocus. It also produces a less rotating shutter in electronic mode, reducing aberration in photos and wobble in video.

Canon EOS R3 Camera is a great example of that. It’s slightly slower than a 1DX Mark III DSLR in mechanical shutter mode but much faster with an electronic shutter, and offers greater accuracy. Sony A1 It is even more impressive, as it lets you shoot 50MP RAW frames at 30fps.

Perhaps the most visible display of the power of stacked sensors is Nikon’s new Z9 camera. It allows you to shoot 46MP RAW photos at 20fps with the electronic shutter and does not even have a mechanical shutter. By comparison, Nikon’s flagship D6 DSLR can handle 14 RAW images per second, but at 21 MP, it’s less than half the resolution.

The viewfinder issue has also been largely resolved. Not long ago, mirrorless electronic viewfinders tended to be slow, low-resolution, and choppy, while sharing an issue with DSLRs—the viewfinder was dim when the photo was taken. Now, all three models mentioned above have a sharp, fast-switching OLED display with smooth refresh rates of at least 120Hz and up to 240Hz. All offer blackout-free shooting in most conditions. Arguably, all of this gives professionals a better view than an optical viewfinder.

Finally, cameras like the Nikon Z9 and Canon R3 are as big as their DSLR counterparts and match the control. And if you want a professional camera that isn’t bulky, Sony offers compact and great-performing cameras like the A1 and A9.

Battery life is still an issue for mirrorless cameras next to DSLRs. The Nikon D6 It can shoot a whopping 3,580 shots on a single charge, while the Z9 is rated by CIPA standards at just 770—which is way too high for a mirrorless camera. For now, the mirror feature will always be at a disadvantage, but the situation is getting better.

Finally, with those major improvements in stacked sensors, improved EVFs and better handling, mirrorless models can now go toe-to-toe with DSLRs. However, in almost every other category, they are actually superior.

Take autofocus. Although DSLRs have dedicated phase-detection AF sensors, mirrorless models have more phase-detection pixels directly on the main sensor. In the case of Canon, each individual pixel is used for autofocus. This allows for faster and more accurate autofocus, in theory.

With hybrid pixels and contrast detection directly on the sensor, modern mirrorless cameras also win over AI. Most people can do target, face and eye detection with humans, birds, animals, cars and more. This is especially useful for action photography for tracking fast-moving subjects – an area that has traditionally been dominated by reflex cameras. And with the latest processors and stacked sensors, these features are finally good enough to be used for professional photography in the real world.

As mentioned, some of the best mirrorless cameras are now eliminating the viewfinder clouding that plagues DSLRs. Stacked sensors also significantly reduce shutter rotation which can result in distorted and shaky images. It’s now good enough to allow shooting fast-moving targets, with a silent feature if you’re working on a golf tournament, for example.

Perhaps the biggest benefit is the video. Photographers in many different regions are required to do this above images, whether they are hosting weddings or working for major news and sports agencies.

DSLRs like 5D Canon Help drive the trend toward high-quality video shooting with consumer cameras, and newer models like the 1DX III can handle video well. However, in general, mirrorless models are superior. The Nikon Z9, Canon R3, and Sony A1 cameras can stand up to most movie cameras, making them real double threats. That’s thanks to video autofocus systems, up to 8K resolution, RAW video capture, top-notch audio capabilities and more.

On top of all that, most mirrorless cameras (unlike DSLRs) have an in-body stabilization feature, so you don’t have to worry about having that feature on the lens. Talking lenses, designed for mirrorless cameras, tend to be smaller, lighter and optically superior, because the back is closer to the sensor.

Then there is the issue of price and cost. Mirrorless cameras are less complex than DSLRs, so they tend to be cheaper. The Nikon Z9, for example, costs $1,000 less than the D6, and the Canon EOS R3 is $500 cheaper than the 1DX Mark III.

Finally, with the decline in the camera market started by smartphones, it makes no sense for manufacturers to build DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. Now, they seem to be focusing on one technology in favor of profitability.

Photographers may feel sad that DSLRs are nearing the end of their road, especially if they just bought one. Don’t panic just yet – while Nikon and Canon seem to have stopped designing new DSLRs and lenses, they will continue to manufacture and sell existing models.

The main thing driving this is that not only did the mirror catch up with it, it would soon explode the past reflexive mirror technique. For example, Sony recently unveiled new sensors that can collect twice as much light as current stacked sensors, paving the way for fast photography, even in low light. And you can expect much faster image processors, better EVF systems, and smarter AF systems in the near future.

In other words, invisible futuristic technology may make you forget that digital cameras have mirrors inside. Then, we might just see them in their original glory – with a roll of film inside.