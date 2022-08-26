Why Kelly Gidish left “Law & Order: SVU”

Kelly GiddishExiting “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was not her choice, nor was it a decision made by show director David Graziano, diverse Learn.

According to multiple sources, the ‘SVU’ mod was a call from above, with an insider noting that the company is always looking to update and update the display as much as possible. Mariska Hargitay, a star and executive producer at Dick Wolf Drama, as well as at least one other producer pushed to keep Giddish on the action, but the decision has already been made.

Additionally, salary negotiations and her future on the show were part of the conversation, and in the end, no compromise was reached.

jedish She confirmed her release in a statement On Wednesday, she wrote, “I wanted to talk about the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will indeed be my last season on ‘Law & Order: SVU.’ Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I have been very fortunate to be a part of the Law family.” & Order” for the past 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. I’ve grown and changed, and so am I. I started on this show when I was in my late twenties and am grateful to have spent so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life “.

Graziano, who was picked as the new showrunner when he left Warren Light after season 23, responded to the news after angry fans started tagging him in social media messages. “You might take a moment to think about the idea that things are more complicated than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets. All I will say is that Kelly approached this very elegantly,” he wrote in the comments section of Gedish’s Instagram post. “She is without a doubt one of the best professionals in the field that I have come across in my 24 years of writing television. I am saddened by her looming exit. It will be my lucky day if I can write for her again.”

Gedish joined the series for season 13 in 2011, along with Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Scanavino’s Carisi was romantically involved with Rollins at the end of last season. After the news of the exit, producer Julie Martin promised fans via Twitter That the duo “will have a happy ending”.

Giddish will appear in the season 24 premiere, a three-hour crossover event with the “Organized Crime” series and the main “Law & Order” series, set to air on September 22.