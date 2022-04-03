April 3, 2022

Why isn’t the Earth perfectly round?

Why isn't the Earth perfectly round?

If you had a huge tape measure that started at the center of the Earth and went to the highest peak on our planet, you wouldn’t look at Mount Everest. Instead, it will be the tallest mountain on the other side of the world: Chimborazo in Ecuador.

Chimborazo wins in this case because of a land It is actually slightly compressed on the poles, like someone pressing both hands on the top and bottom of a ball. As a result, the equator – where Ecuador sits – stands out. Instead of a full sphere, the Earth is “flat,” meaning that it is shaped like a slightly flattened sphere.

