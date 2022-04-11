Why is Kylie Jenner still “not ready” to reveal the name of her new son

Kylie Jenner is still “not ready” to reveal the name of her baby boy.

“We haven’t changed it or anything quite legal, so I don’t want to announce a new name and change it again,” explained the “Kardashians” star, 24. New interview with “Extra”.

Jenner, Who welcomed her son with Travis Scott on February 2and added, “Well, we’re not ready to share a new name yet.”

Kylie Cosmetics mogul revealed last month that her baby boy was His name is no longer Wolf.

“FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore. She wrote on her Instagram story at the time, it didn’t really feel like it was.

“I just wanted to participate because I still see the wolf everywhere.”

Kylie Jenner is reluctant to reveal the new nickname for her little boy, which she and Travis Scott previously called Wolf.

During the “extra” interview – which also included mum Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner – Kylie shared that she was in ‘baby paradise’ despite her difficult postpartum experience.

“It wasn’t right to go back as if nothing had happened,” she said, reflecting on her March admission that she was. Struggling ‘mentally and physically [and] spiritually” after birth.

The reality star and rapper welcomed their son on February 2. kyliejenner / Instagram

“I don’t want my fans or any other woman going through after giving birth to look at me and think, ‘Oh, that’s too easy for her. How is it not easy for me? “I just wanted to say something before I came back to life as if everything was fine. But I feel like I’m getting better every day. I feel good.”

Kylie and Scott, who have been dating on and off since Coachella 2017, are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

“The Kardashians” begins airing Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.