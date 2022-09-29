September 29, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Why does the British pound continue to sink?

Aygen 49 mins ago 2 min read
Why does the British pound continue to sink?

Over the centuries, British leaders often made extraordinary efforts to protect the value of the pound, viewing its strength as a sign of the country’s economic strength and influence. King Henry I issued a file decree In 1125 he orders those who produce substandard coins to “lose their right hand and be castrated.”

In the 1960s, the Labor government led by Harold Wilson resisted a devaluation of the pound – then set a fixed rate of $2.80, high enough to cripple the British economy – and ordered Cabinet papers discussing the idea to be burnt. In 1967, the government finally devalue by 14 percent to $2.40.

Other economic crises hit the pound. In the 1970s, when oil prices soared and Britain’s inflation rate exceeded 25 percent, the government was forced to demand a $3.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund. In the mid-1980s, when high interest rates in the United States and a rush of spending by the Reagan administration raised the value of the dollar, the pound fell to a then-record low.

The pound’s dominance has been waning since the end of World War II. Today, the global economy is going through a particularly turbulent time as it recovers from the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, supply chain collapses, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, energy shortages and rising inflation.

As Richard Ports, Professor of Economics at London Business School said, currency exchanges fluctuate enormously over time. He remembers that the euro was worth 82 cents in its early days, and people referred to it as the “toilet wipes” currency. But by 2008, its value had doubled to $1.60.

See also  The "radical shift" on the border is making things even more difficult for Biden

What might cause the pound to rebound isn’t clear.

The Truss government’s economic program has sharply accelerated the pound’s slide – the latest in a series of what many economists consider egregious economic errors that culminated with Brexit.

Much depends on the Truss government.

“The drop in sterling is the result of policy choices, not some historical determinism,” said Ian Shepherdson, chief US economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. “Whether this is a bleak new era or just an unfortunate interlude depends on whether they reverse course or are thrown out in the next election.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

7 min read

Why do Iranian women cut their hair

9 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Putin says farmers among Russians have been drafted into the army

17 hours ago Aygen
4 min read

Mohammed bin Salman appointed prime minister before Khashoggi lawsuit | Kingdom Saudi Arabia

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

2 min read

Big change in MVM! Bills must be paid several days in advance

20 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Hong Kong’s largest IPO of 2022 Onewo and Leapmotor debut

22 mins ago Izer
2 min read

17-year-old boy, stepmother arrested in the murder of rapper PnB Rock at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles; Father sought

29 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

U of M scientists have discovered the crash site of a huge meteorite under Inver Grove Heights

36 mins ago Izer