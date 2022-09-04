Why does NASA not rush to launch the Artemis moon rocket?

NASA has already spent more than $40 billion developing the rocket known as the Space Launch System and the capsule known as Orion. The program is years behind schedule and billions of dollars on budget. It has faced criticism from proponents of a more commercial approach to spaceflight, who say companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX offer the most cost-effective and efficient way to propel human spaceflight.

Since NASA has invested so much in this one rocket, a catastrophic failure would delay the lunar program for years and possibly call its value into question.

Even people who aren’t fans of the Space Launch System said NASA’s caution is wise.

“They’re not going to launch prematurely,” said Laurie Garver, a former NASA deputy administrator during the Obama administration, who said the rocket was too expensive and favored commercial methods of space flight. “do not worry about that.”