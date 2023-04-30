April 30, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Why does a magnet have a north and south pole?

Izer 1 hour ago 4 min read

Cutting a magnetic bar in half will not strip off its poles. It will only produce two magnets, each with a north pole that will be attracted to the south pole of the other magnet, and vice versa.

It is this basic property of attraction that makes magnets useful for so many purposes, from holding a party invitation to the fridge to making medical imaging.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Physicists discover a strange new theoretical stage for hydrogen: ScienceAlert

9 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Back then, baby galaxies. Next, a supermassive galaxy cluster?

17 hours ago Izer
4 min read

Critical antenna deployment failure of ESA’s Jupiter Icy Explorer

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Charlie Munger is said to be warning of problems in the US commercial real estate market

1 hour ago Izer
1 min read

The Super Mario Bros. movie continues to be released. entire on Twitter

1 hour ago Muhammad
4 min read

Why does a magnet have a north and south pole?

1 hour ago Izer