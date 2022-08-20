Why did the Sacheen Littlefeather academy have a long overdue apology

After telling the audience that she would not be able to read Brando’s full comments, Littlefeather improvised a very short version of his speech. “It is very sad that he cannot accept this very generous award, and the reasons for this are the film industry’s treatment of American Indians today,” Littlefeather said before a brief pause, interrupted by boos and loud applause. “And on television and in movie reruns, as well as in recent events at Wounded Knee.”

One month ago, it was Occupying the injured knee The confrontation between the Federal agents and the American Indian movement will eventually last 71 days and will lead to bloodshed. In the documentary “Reel Injun,” Lakota activist Russell Means said he and others saw Littlefeather’s speech from Wounded Knee, and it lifted their spirits at a time when they weren’t sure they’d make it out alive. “Marlon Brando and Sachin Little Feather totally lifted our lives,” he told the documentaries.

Little Feather spoke succinctly and thoughtfully, ending the speech with a message of hope: “I beg at this time that I have not intruded on this evening and that our hearts and understandings will meet in the future with love and generosity.” Despite the message of peace, the boos from the audience and the threatening producer weren’t the only ones in the room who treated it with hostility. Littlefeather spoke to the academy website framework This week I described the popular method described by the western actor and racism John Wayne had to be restrained, “He came out angry to physically attack me and get me off the stage. He had to be handcuffed by six security men so that wouldn’t happen.”