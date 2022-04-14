April 14, 2022

Why did Thandwe Newton leave the ‘Magic Mike’ sequel with Channing Tatum?

Thandwe Newton did not leave the third installment of “Magic Mike” because of A fight with co-star Channing Tatumconfirms multiple sources for page six.

We were told that sun report – which claimed that the two had a “tense exchange” of words – was not accurate and the quarrel didn’t even occur.

Sources also tell us that Newton not doing the movie due to personal family matters is real.

A representative for Tatum declined to comment, and a Newton spokesman could not immediately be reached.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Warners told the Hollywood Reporter that Newton “made the difficult decision to step away from producing Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters.”

Earlier that day, The Sun released a report that provided conflicting information, citing a crew member on the set who allegedly witnessed the dramatic events between Newton, 49, and Tatum, 41.

“They differ Oscars disaster,” The source claimed. “I was on set. I watched it and watched it. They were going in and out of the house where we were filming this showdown.”

Channing Tatum in a scene from "Magic Mike."
Tatum plays the male stripper Mike Lane in the film.
The crew member reportedly told The Sun that Newton acted like a “diva” on the set prior to the controversy.

According to the source, Tatum allegedly said, “I don’t work with her anymore,” and since he’s the producer and star of the movie, “I’m out of the movie.”

Page Six was told on Thursday that the newspaper had been informed that the rift did not occur, but decided to move forward anyway.

according to for varietyThe producers of the second part chose Salma Hayek as a replacement for Newton.

See also  Stephen Willheit, creator of GIFs, dies at 74

