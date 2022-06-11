Wholesome Direct 2022 Biggest Ads & Trailers

There is definitely no shortage of innovative and unique indie games in our future. during healthy saturday live – Showcase of indie games of all kinds – Nearly 100 indie games shown. There have been some new announcements, game developer interviews, graphics, and updates on titles that have already been announced.

Many of the games shown during Wholesome Direct look promising, but we’ve rounded up some of the most exciting.

Soul Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To It is a match 3 puzzle game with a soundtrack and Luffy story. In 2023, soul swap He had a new trailer and a demo for the first time in Wholesome Direct.

The Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and the Butterfly It is the first follow-up acclaimed coffee talkA talking simulator in a coffee shop. Expected to be released in 2023, a new trailer debuted in Wholesome Direct.

daddy It looks like a musical game made of an isometric village where all the houses are instruments. You can play it this year via Steam.

garden path It seems like the perfect cold time – part of life in a garden. A new trailer debuted on Wholesome Direct.

What if you kaiju want to start dating? This is the starting point Kaiju: Kaiju dating simwhich first appeared during the broadcast.

solitaire He got his first trailer during Wholesome Direct, showing the card-based gameplay in this story and explanation game.

paper roller It has amazing art and a unique concept: you have to turn pages of the world to move through the game. Its first trailer is out now, and the game is set to begin in 2023.

PuffPals: Sky Island It’s still far away, but it has literally everything I could ask for in life – farming, cute creatures, custom avatars, room decor.

Little Bear Chef

Photo: BananaBox

There are a lot of bears in video games these days, and a lot of them are very cute. bear in Little Bear Chef No exception – who wouldn’t want to play a cute teddy bear cooking in the kitchen?

Snovkin: Momenfali’s Melody It is a cute musical adventure game that is expected to be released in 2023.

Melody Touted as a stress-free adventure game with ASMR elements, Wholesome Direct was announced on Saturday.