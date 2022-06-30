WHO warns of severe corona virus outbreak, Europe to be wiped out soon

The corona virus is expected to spread strongly in the summer as regional countries have so far removed their epidemiological precautionary measures, he said.

The virus will not go away if states do not pay attention anymore

He added.

According to WHO experts, the number of victims on the European continent has tripled in recent weeks due to a variant of the fast-spreading Omigran virus variant BA.5.

By the end of May, the WHO had registered 150,000 new cases in 53 countries in the European region, and that number is approaching half a million a day. Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated in Austria, Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg and Portugal.

However, the WHO has pointed out that while the number of winter deaths in the European region was five thousand in the winter, it has now dropped to five hundred a day, as it was last summer.

Cluz hopes that the number of vaccines and infections will contribute to making the complications of the infection less dangerous than the time of the outbreak in general.

However, there are still deaths and severe symptomatic diseases

The expert called for attention. “That’s why we’re sticking to our virus protection programs,” he added.

According to Gluke, those who need to be isolated voluntarily with respiratory symptoms should take the prescribed vaccines and wear masks in busy public places.

However, it is still important to monitor infection chains, otherwise new spread patterns and mutations may go unnoticed for a long time.

At the same time, he called on countries to increase vaccination because, as he put it, high levels of immunity play a key role in preventing further deaths.

Cover image: Getty Images