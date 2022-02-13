Who sings the national anthem in Super Bowl 2022? Performer of the year, average height, time, date, how to watch rams vs bengals

Super Bowl LVI He simply hours This year’s pre-game entertainment including the playing of the national anthem. Grammy-nominated country music artist Mickey Gayton will sing the national anthem before that Departure between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams in a SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Super Bowl 2022 It will be held on Sunday, February 13th on NBC and peacock.

Mickey Gayton released her first album remember her name It was critically acclaimed in September 2021 and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album of the Year, the first ever for a black artist. Guyton also received nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

The national anthem will be preceded by a performance of “America the Beautiful” by six-time Grammy-nominated artist Jenny Eco Just before the match kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET. Actress Sandra May Frank will perform the national anthem and “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language. In addition, the American contemporary gospel duo Mary Mary will perform “Lift˜ Every Voice and Sing” along with L.A. Phil’s YOLA (Los Angeles Youth Orchestra). Zedd will act as the official DJ of the previous game while warming up to the player and The Air Force will conduct the first airlift of its kind during the national anthem. Plus, Dr. DreAnd Snoop DoggAnd EminemAnd Mary J Blige And Kendrick Lamar He will headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

According to OddsShark, the average time for the national anthem to be played is 1:55. last year, Jasmine Sullivan and Eric Church translation of the national anthem He ran for 2:17.

Famous for Whitney Houston Playing the national anthem in 1991. Keep reading for a list of past artists who sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at previous Super Bowls.

Singers the recent Super Bowl national anthem

2022: Mickey Jetton

2021: Jasmine Sullivan and Eric Church

2020: Demi Lovato

2019: Gladys Knight

2018: pink

2017: Luke Brian

2016: Lady Gaga

2015: Idina Menzel

2014: Renee Fleming

2013: Alicia keys

2012: Kelly Clarkson

2011: Christina Aguilera

2010: Carrie Underwood

How to watch Super Bowl 2022