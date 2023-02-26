Who owns the double mustache and why is it the talk of Hollywood these days?

If anyone has been watching movies and TV series for the past 10 years, they must have noticed a stunningly handsome man with a magnificent mustache appearing in every other blockbuster production. He is Pedro Pascal, who started playing small roles in the late 90s but had to wait until the mid-2010s for his big breakthrough. Since then, he has added his face to a series of iconic roles and is considered one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors. However, his family was forced to leave Chile as political refugees at the time, and it didn’t take long for him to follow a completely different path.

You don’t have to be that crazy about movies or series to recognize Pedro Pascal. His first major breakthrough role in Game of Thrones was Oberyn Martell, and as the handsome, hedonistic prince of the Martell family, he had one of the series’ most memorable and shocking scenes when he fought Gregor Clegane, The Death. the mountain During that time, Pascal had small and large roles in several well-known series (Graceland, The Mentalist, Homeland), but in addition to his supporting role in Game of Thrones, there was another series that really gave him a boost: a detective in Netflix’s Narcos, a market on the streaming platform. To become a major player, he was instrumental in helping Narcos become a blockbuster product with spinoffs and video games.

After Narcos and Game of Thrones, Pascal was able to choose one of the roles, but he was mainly contracted for action films such as The Great Wall, Kingsman, The Defender or Along the Borders. To some extent, this is completely understandable, because Pascal’s physique is similar to the mustachioed action heroes of the 80s (for example, Tom Selleck), and he does not even need a weapon in his hand, because he can pay. Mortal wounds from his gaze alone.

It was really only a matter of time before one of the Hollywood superproductions snagged him, and he ended up with Star Wars. It’s interesting because in one of his most important roles, we practically never see his face, only hearing his voice when a helmeted man wanders around. Since then, in most cases, it has been revealed that Pascal wasn’t even on the set of The Mandalorian, and that he was dubbing, played by his twin Tin Jarin.

So, in four years, Pedro Pascal reached a place that very few actors have reached very quickly: depending on his name, the audience immediately thinks of Oberyn Martel, Detective Javier Pena or The Mandalorian.

Photo: Juan Pablo Gutierrez/Netflix

With so many well-known roles, Pascal probably established his career for life, but the real breakthrough came in 2023 with the series adaptation of the video game Last of Us. The HBO series has been a huge hit so far this year, and Pascal is once again playing an iconic character. Additionally, it made him one of the highest-grossing television actors.

He earned $600,000 per episode, which clearly indicates how big a player he has become in the American entertainment industry.

After all, Last of Us is one of the most successful video game projects of all time, in which a man named Joel Miller tries to get a teenage girl from A to B in a post-apocalyptic America overrun by zombies. the world It may not sound very original at first, but the two Last of Us games released so far are the pinnacle of past console generations, and are incredibly popular with players and critics alike.

For fans of the game series, Joel is an iconic character, and Pascal is the perfect choice for the role, as he’s calm, measured, and sharp-eyed enough to bring out his male animal when the need arises. While Last of Us is still a long way off, the series is already a hit, and while it was originally only slated for two seasons, the creators and HBO are already thinking long term.

But how could a man related to former Chilean president Salvador Allende, who committed suicide in 1973, become Hollywood’s new favorite rather than handing power to Augusto Pinochet, the bloody dictator who overthrew his government?

José Pedro Palmaceda Pascal was born in Chile’s capital in 1975, two years after Allende’s death. He grew up in an intellectual family, his mother worked as a child psychologist and his father as a doctor. They could not have left politics if they wanted to. His mother was a cousin of Andrés Pascal Allende, the nephew of Salvador Allende. Andrés Allende was also a true Marxist freedom fighter who for a time led the left-wing urban guerrilla group Movimiento de Izquierda Revolucionaria (MIR) and attempted to overthrow the Pinochet regime.

Pascal’s parents were Allende supporters and actively participated in the anti-Pinoche movements. The dictatorship noticed this, so Pascal’s parents climbed over the fence of the Venezuelan embassy and hid there until they were granted political asylum in Denmark. They eventually ended up in America, where Pascal grew up in Texas and then California. On the Talk Easy podcast, the actor talked about how he worries when he sees people in military uniform with guns, because when he was young he was constantly afraid that Pinochet’s soldiers would take his parents or one of his dozens (specifically 34). ) his relatives.

Her life was carefree until the 90s when her father, who works as a fertility specialist, got involved in a nasty scandal. In the 1990s, it was revealed that several doctors working on the University of California Irvine campus had performed surgeries without prior consent or permission from the individuals involved, then transplanted oocytes from women to women, and some of the money was simply embezzled.

According to investigations, the eggs of a hundred women were removed, fertilized and then illegally implanted, and 15 children were born from them. Three doctors involved in the case (including Pascal’s father) were prosecuted for fraud and embezzlement. Two of the trio left the country in time, and Pascal’s father went straight to Chile – where he took his wife and their two youngest children with him.

The case turned into a major scandal (the Orange County Register who uncovered the details won a Pulitzer Prize in 1996), but his colleagues, students and Pedro Pascal still say the doctors are innocent, and public anger has ruled against him. A proper investigation would have taken place sooner than that. Pascal’s father finally returned to the United States in 2022, surrendered to authorities, and is currently free on $750,000 bail.

In 1999, another tragedy struck the family: Pascal’s mother committed suicide in Chile. The actor, who was already living in New York at the time, changed his name from Palmaceda to Pascal as a sign of respect for his mother, as it was easier for Americans to pronounce. He was already well prepared for his acting career, and in addition to small television episodic roles (Buffy, In Defense of My Husband, Sworn Enemies), he gained significant theatrical experience not only as an actor, but also as a director.

During her theatrical career, she met Oscar Isaac and they formed a close friendship that continues to this day. What the two actors have in common is that they were both born in Latin America and later immigrated to the United States.

By the way, it’s fun to look around the internet and look at Pascal’s early roles to see how many different roles Pascal got without the tiny mustache. He first tried facial hair in the late 2000s when he played a special agent in Sworn Enemies: Special Case Division. Interestingly, it was around this time that they discovered him and started giving him particularly masculine roles, but he didn’t force a mustache until Game of Thrones. But, since that day he has not changed his mind.

A self-proclaimed liberal, Pascal is also politically active, for example, pledging his support for Gabriel Borrico in the 2021 Chilean elections, which the former student leader eventually won, and he is currently the country’s president.

In addition, Pascal is also a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ community, thanks in part to his brother. When The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano was criticized for her exclusionary and transphobic posts, Pascal immediately came to her aid, trying to explain to the former cage fighter why it’s important for transgender people to embrace their personal pronouns, not laugh at them. They are serious. Disney eventually parted ways with Carano, and Pascal was seen as sensitive to the topic because one of his brothers was transgender.

Lux Pascal, the youngest child in the family, also returned home when authorities opened a case against their father. Lux also trained as an actor, after his theater career he landed small and large television roles, he also appeared in Narcos. In 2021, she came out to the public as transgender, changed her name, and has since been working as an equality activist with the able help of her brother.

Pascal is easy to categorize because of his famous roles and charming appearance, but he is known as a versatile actor, and despite his bad characters, he is a very humorous figure, with a lot of self-contradiction and modesty. Check out the amazing parody that Saturday Night Live recently filmed: what the creators of Last of Us imagined would be like if they made a TV series of Mario Kart games. Pascal plays a charred, gun-toting Mario with the same face as Joel in Last of Us.

However, apart from the fact that as an actor he can play anything from an annoying boy to a bamba hero lover to a hardened criminal, there is another side to Pascal’s journey of success over the years. By his own admission, he watched movies all day in the 80s and became a huge fan of HBO. He loved George RR Martin’s books and applied for the role of Oberyn Martel, and Last of Us was taken by the same Craig Magin who made Chernobyl. he told Wired, he didn’t want Oscars as a kid, but wanted to be part of a groundbreaking project at HBO. Finally, thanks to us at Last Off, it worked for him.